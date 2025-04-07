Four Paws offers free cremation for pets killed in recent wildfires
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 10:54
Four Paws, a pet funeral service provider in Sejong, is offering free cremation and memorial services for animals killed in the recent wildfires in North Gyeongsang.
The support covers 20 pets rescued from the Uiseong, Yeongdeok and Yeongyang counties that did not survive.
The effort is in partnership with Lucy’s Friends, an alliance of animal rights groups currently involved in rescue and treatment operations in the affected areas.
Earlier this month, Four Paws held a first round of funerals at the request of WeACT, an animal rescue group working on-site to aid injured animals.
The wildfires caused extensive harm not only to people and property but also to companion animals left behind.
"It’s a heartbreaking reality,” a Four Paws spokesperson said. “We wanted to help them rest peacefully, knowing they likely struggled to survive the flames.”
The cremated remains of the 20 pets have been placed in a temporary memorial facility.
“We did what we could in a tragic situation,” the spokesperson said. “We hope to see more awareness of animal welfare during disasters.”
Four Paws plans to continue working with animal welfare groups to support pet rescue, funeral services and broader efforts to protect animal rights.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)