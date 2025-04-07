From calligraphy to giveaways, impeachment celebrations hit social media
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 09:03
Following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Friday to uphold the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a wave of celebratory memes and online challenges has spread across social media platforms among younger Koreans.
Some users have taken to copying the full text of the court’s decision by hand, while others have parodied the reading of the verdict by acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae. Online events offering "commemorative impeachment" gift certificates have also gained traction.
A 19-year-old university student surnamed Seon said she transcribed part of the verdict as read aloud by Moon during the court session. A longtime fan of copying favorite poems and novels by hand, she said the language of the decision stood out.
"It felt like justice was expressed in plain terms," Seon said. "I plan to write out the full 114-page verdict."
Jin Jong-dae, a 34-year-old office worker from Gwangju, also hand-copied the verdict and brought it to a rally at the May 18 Democracy Square in Gwangju that same afternoon.
“I believe the values of democracy, defended through civic resistance, were well represented in the ruling,” he said. “As I wrote, I felt a sense of relief that the fear from the Dec. 3 martial law declaration had finally ended.”
Photos of handwritten verdicts have been widely shared on X and Instagram, often accompanied by hashtags. One influencer known for dakku — the decoration of diaries — posted a video of herself copying the verdict. As of Sunday, it had racked up more than 17,000 views.
Online bookstore Aladin reported that the e-book version of the verdict had quickly become the week’s top-selling title. Other major retailers, including Yes24 and Kyobo Bookstore, placed the print edition — set for release on April 14 — among their top 10 online bestsellers.
A moment from the verdict reading also gained attention online. As Moon alternated his gaze between representatives from the National Assembly and Yoon’s legal team during the 22-minute ruling, he looked directly at the camera when delivering the final sentence: “The respondent, President Yoon Suk Yeol, is removed from office.”
Social media users likened the moment to a K-pop idol locking eyes with the camera during a music show finale, dubbing Moon an “ending fairy.”
Online giveaways marking the impeachment continued throughout the weekend. Some social media users promised coffee or fried chicken vouchers to those who retweeted impeachment-related posts.
“I’ll send a ring to someone who retweets this to celebrate the impeachment,” one jewelry workshop owner wrote. “Gold prices are dropping, and I’m happy.”
The post has been shared more than 17,000 times and received over 4,300 likes.
Cultural critic Ha Jae-geun said the response reflects how younger generations, particularly those in their 20s and 30s, are engaging with a historic event through familiar, creative expressions.
“Just as people reacted to the martial law declaration with lightsticks and prepaid orders [of coffee and food for protesters], this is a way to channel their frustration into something cheerful and self-driven,” Ha said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SU-MIN [[email protected]]
