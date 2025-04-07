 Gov't on alert for wildfires as strong winds forecast for North Gyeongsang, Gangwon regions
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 12:42
A high-performance specialized fire extinguishing truck is seen in a photo taken on March 25, when a wildfire engulfed Andong City in North Gyeongsang. [KOREA FOREST SERVICE]

The government has stepped up wildfire preparedness as strong winds similar to those seen during major wildfires in North Gyeongsang in March are forecast for this week.
 
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety held an emergency wildfire response meeting with relevant agencies on Monday to assess readiness in areas expected to be affected, including the Yeongdong region of Gangwon and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang.
 

Lee Han-kyung, deputy head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and head of disaster and safety management at the ministry, said weather conditions from Monday evening through Tuesday morning are expected to resemble those during last year’s large-scale fires in the region.
 
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a pressure pattern known as "high in the south and low in the north" is expected to develop over the Gangwon and North Gyeongsang coastal regions. This same pattern contributed to the rapid spread of wildfires in March.
 
“Maximum instantaneous wind speeds are expected to exceed 20 meters per second [44 miles per hour] along the coast, and 25 meters per second in mountainous areas of Gangwon,” said Lee. “What is especially concerning is that, as it was in March, wind speeds may not decrease even at night.”
 
Embers remain on March 31 in a farm in Andong, North Gyeongsang, after the wildfire is put out. Authorities are also putting out remaining fires. [YONHAP]

During last year’s wildfires, wind gusts reached 27 meters per second and spread at a rate of 8.2 kilometers per hour (5.1 miles per hour), the fastest wildfire spread ever recorded in Korea.
 
In preparation, the Korea Forest Service and National Fire Agency have deployed helicopters and firefighting units to Gangwon and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang. Local governments are reviewing pre-emptive evacuation systems and are focusing attention on care facilities that house elderly people or others with limited mobility.
 
“We are entering a critical period starting today,” said Lee. “All agencies must remain alert and reinforce their preparedness. We also urge the public to strictly follow wildfire safety guidelines.”
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
