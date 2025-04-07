'It's exhausting': For downtown residents and businesses, impeachment protests take a toll
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 11:23
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Standing near Gwanghwamun Square the day after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office, 53-year-old Lee Dong-jun reflected on the scene before him — dueling rallies, split by political loyalties, on either side of Sejong-daero.
“It was like watching the two sides of a coin,” said Lee, a lifelong resident of Hyoja-dong in central Seoul’s Jongno District. “Each new president promises national unity, but it’s hard to think of a time when the country has felt more divided.”
Lee had stayed indoors every Saturday since the declaration of martial law in December last year, avoiding the weekly protests.
“It’s not just the crowds and traffic — it’s exhausting to see citizens shouting at each other week after week,” Lee said.
Living near the Blue House, Lee has witnessed several historic events firsthand. As a child, he recalls hearing neighbors talk about gunshots on the night of President Park Chung Hee’s assassination in 1979. He also remembers the military presence around the Blue House during the crackdown on the May 18 Gwangju Uprising in 1980.
“In 1980, soldiers set up multiple barricades and carried live ammunition,” he said.
As a middle school student, Lee also watched the intense demonstrations against the Chun Doo Hwan regime in 1987.
“Our democracy was hard-won, built over decades by people who risked everything,” he added.
Although he also witnessed the 2008 candlelight protests over U.S. beef imports and the 2017 rallies that led to former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment, Lee said this time feels different.
“During the beef protests, even families with strollers felt safe,” said Lee. “And after Park’s impeachment, things settled down within a month. But this time, the divide is much deeper, even stoked by lawmakers and the president himself.”
Lee, who works for a map publishing company, said he listens to the news during his morning commute and had hoped the impeachment ruling would bring closure.
“Each week I’d hear reports that this might be the last weekend of protests, and it gave me false hope,” he said. “Now I’m afraid this may only be the beginning of a new phase of division.”
On the day after the Constitutional Court delivered its ruling, pro-impeachment supporters celebrated near Gwanghwamun while opponents held rallies denouncing the decision. The noise reached into alleys just some 200 (656 feet) from Lee’s home.
“On Saturdays, the noise starts at 8 a.m. and goes well past sunset. We can’t even open our windows,” Lee said. “This neighborhood has always had heavy building restrictions, but its peace and quiet made it livable. Now I’m starting to wonder if I should move.”
Hyoja-dong is typically a tranquil area, with foreign tourists strolling in hanbok (traditional Korean dress) on weekends. Lee, who attended elementary, middle and high school in the neighborhood, has lived there his entire life, even after his parents passed away.
“I just hope we stop fighting and find a way to move forward together, to preserve and improve the democracy we worked so hard to build,” he said.
Nearby shop owners in the Gyeongbok Palace and Anguk areas are also eager to return to normal.
A cafe owner near Gyeongbokgung Station said business had been hit hard by months of protest-related disruption.
“Back in January, one of my part-timers quit after developing panic symptoms from the noise,” the cafe owner said. “The streets were full, but they were protesters — not customers. I’m hoping things improve now that the ruling has been issued.”
At a yogurt shop near the Constitutional Court, 27-year-old manager surnamed Yum said the announcement of the verdict came as a relief.
“We’d only just made up for losses during the off-season. I knew the ruling would bring more turmoil, but at least it’s a step toward resolution,” she said. “I believe we’ll recover slowly.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)