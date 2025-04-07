 Jangheung County couple gets 100 million won after welcoming seventh child
Jangheung County couple gets 100 million won after welcoming seventh child

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 19:59
Students take a commemorative photo at Jangpyeong Elementary School in Jangheung County, South Jeolla. [JANGHEUNG LOCAL GOVERNMENT]

A family in Jangheung County, South Jeolla, has welcomed their seventh child — a rare event for the region, marking the first time in 10 years that a single household has had seven children.
 
Officials said Monday that a couple in their 40s living in Jangheung had given birth to a healthy baby girl on Saturday. Both the mother and the newborn are in good health.
 

To celebrate the birth and support the growing family, the Jangheung County government announced a comprehensive child care assistance package worth approximately 100 million won ($68,177).
 
The benefits include 12 million won in childbirth incentives over three years, 3 million won in a voucher that can be used in child care facilities and shopping centers, 100,000 won worth of newborn welcome gift sets, 2.84 million won for postpartum care, 1 million won for private postpartum center fees and 43.2 million won in basic child allowances through age 18.
 
In addition, the family will receive 2.16 million won for diapers over the course of two years; 18 million won in parental benefits, also over the course of two years; 9.6 million won in child allowances until the child turns 8; 1.08 million won in nutrition support for one year; 100,000 won for child care supplies; and 2.5 million won in health care support until the child turns 6.
 
“On behalf of all our residents, we celebrate the birth of the Park family’s seventh child,” said Jangheung County Mayor Kim Seong. “We are committed to creating a supportive environment for childbirth and parenting, and we will continue working to make Jangheung a family-friendly community.”
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
