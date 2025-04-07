Jeju Air crash support bill passes out of parliamentary committee
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 17:48
A special bill on support for the survivors and bereaved families of victims of the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla last December has passed a key National Assembly committee.
The special committee for victim relief and an investigation into the accident held a general meeting on Monday and approved legislation designed to provide compensation and support for the survivors and the bereaved families of victims who perished in the crash.
The law allows for the provision of living and medical assistance payments to the survivors. It also includes special compensation for the families of victims under the age of 15, based on standards used in civil safety insurance.
Psychological counseling and related services will also be made available not only to the survivors and families but also to those involved in the rescue, recovery, investigation, media coverage and volunteer activities surrounding the incident.
The law permits survivors to apply for a one-year leave period within three years of the law’s enactment upon obtaining medical certification. It also includes full tuition support for the children of victims — including preschool-aged children — up to their fourth year of university.
The legislation is set to take effect two months after its official promulgation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)