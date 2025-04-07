 'Just sleep already': Police seize phone of disgruntled newborn nurse over social media posts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'Just sleep already': Police seize phone of disgruntled newborn nurse over social media posts

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 12:53
A photo posted to social media shows a nurse holding up a baby with a caption reading, ″I’m itching to let one fall.″ The post began circulating on Apr. 1. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A photo posted to social media shows a nurse holding up a baby with a caption reading, ″I’m itching to let one fall.″ The post began circulating on Apr. 1. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Police said Monday they seized the phone of a Daegu Catholic University Medical Center neonatal nurse who allegedly posted photos with infants on social media containing inappropriate captions. 
 
According to police, authorities seized items, including the nurse's phone, in a raid on Friday. 
 

Related Article

 
The nurse, formerly stationed in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), reportedly posted several photos to her social media account while on duty. In some images, the nurse held newborns in her arms or on her lap.
 
The photos had captions such as, “I’m itching to let one fall” and “My anger issues are rising,” along with “What time is it? Please just sleep already,” posted with a close-up photo of a baby’s face.
 
The photos began circulating on parenting forums and online communities on April 1, quickly drawing public outrage. Given the critical and vulnerable condition of NICU patients, who often include children born premature or with low birthweights, the nurse’s actions were widely condemned as highly inappropriate.
 
The father of one of the infants has since filed a police complaint against both the nurse and the hospital president. The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency has booked both individuals on suspicion of child abuse and is currently investigating the case.
 
The hospital said it had immediately removed the nurse from her duties and decided on severe disciplinary measures. 
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Nurse Baby Social Media Korea

More in Social Affairs

Ourhome offers 'deepest apologies' to worker caught in factory machine

'Just sleep already': Police seize phone of disgruntled newborn nurse over social media posts

Gov't on alert for wildfires as strong winds forecast for North Gyeongsang, Gangwon regions

Fire at Honam Thermal Power Plant hospitalizes one

'It's exhausting': For downtown residents and businesses, impeachment protests take a toll

Related Stories

For balanced information intake

Australia backs nationwide plan to ban social media for under-16s

A war covered live by social media

Protecting children from antisocial media

Justice delayed is justice denied
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)