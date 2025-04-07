'Just sleep already': Police seize phone of disgruntled newborn nurse over social media posts
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 12:53
Police said Monday they seized the phone of a Daegu Catholic University Medical Center neonatal nurse who allegedly posted photos with infants on social media containing inappropriate captions.
According to police, authorities seized items, including the nurse's phone, in a raid on Friday.
The nurse, formerly stationed in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), reportedly posted several photos to her social media account while on duty. In some images, the nurse held newborns in her arms or on her lap.
The photos had captions such as, “I’m itching to let one fall” and “My anger issues are rising,” along with “What time is it? Please just sleep already,” posted with a close-up photo of a baby’s face.
The photos began circulating on parenting forums and online communities on April 1, quickly drawing public outrage. Given the critical and vulnerable condition of NICU patients, who often include children born premature or with low birthweights, the nurse’s actions were widely condemned as highly inappropriate.
The father of one of the infants has since filed a police complaint against both the nurse and the hospital president. The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency has booked both individuals on suspicion of child abuse and is currently investigating the case.
The hospital said it had immediately removed the nurse from her duties and decided on severe disciplinary measures.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
