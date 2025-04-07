Level 2 emergency declared as latest wildfire spreads in Hadong
A wildfire broke out in Okjong-myeon in Hadong, South Gyeongsang, on Monday, with a level 2 response being issued the same day.
The fire broke out at around 12:05 p.m. on Monday, on a mountain in Okjong-myeon.
Forest authorities are mobilizing 11 firefighting helicopters, 34 vehicles and 98 personnel to extinguish the fire.
Evacuation text messages were sent to residents of the village after the level 1 response was issued at around 1:45 p.m. The level 2 announcement was issued at 3:30 p.m.
A man in his 70s who was near where the wildfire started suffered burns to both hands while trying to put out the fire on his own and was taken to the hospital, according to the Korea Forest Service.
Authorities presume that the fire started while the man was working with a fire extinguisher, and plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage as soon as the fire is extinguished.
Head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters Ko Ki-dong urgently instructed that “related organizations should deploy all available equipment and personnel to put out the fire as quickly as possible” as the wildfire spreads rapidly due to dry weather and strong winds.
"Take the highest priority measures to prevent casualties, such as promptly evacuating residents in areas where wildfires are a concern and preemptively constructing firebreaks," said Ko.
The North Gyeongsang region was swept by wildfires last month, with the initial wildfire around Hadong taking 10 days to extinguish after the initial ignition on March 20.
