 National audit board launches sweeping inspection of public officials amid political bias concerns ahead of snap election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

National audit board launches sweeping inspection of public officials amid political bias concerns ahead of snap election

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 15:31
The Board of Audit and Inspection located in Jongno District, central Seoul. [NEWS1]

The Board of Audit and Inspection located in Jongno District, central Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea (BAI) launched a special inspection on Monday aimed at reinforcing discipline among public officials amid concerns over potential political bias in the lead-up to the snap presidential election scheduled for June 3.
 
The BAI said it would deploy around 170 personnel to conduct the inspection. A BAI official said the initiative would focus on identifying poor work ethic, passive administrative behavior and issues that could lead to public inconvenience.
 

Related Article

 
The inspection will cover all 17 metropolitan and provincial governments, as well as municipal governments, central administrative bodies and public institutions. The Ministry of National Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and individual military branches are also included.
 
Officials noted that the early presidential election increases the risk of civil servants neglecting their duties or engaging in politically motivated behavior. The audit will look into violations of political neutrality, misuse of public facilities, security lapses, leaks of confidential information and improper management of sensitive equipment.
 
In the military, the BAI will examine national security readiness, including contingency planning. In local governments, the audit will assess the safety management of infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels and gymnasiums — the latter due to often being used as voting booths.  
 
Additional inspections will target transport and maritime safety, focusing on the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, particularly in areas like railways and fishing vessels.
 
Eight local governments recently designated as special disaster zones due to wildfire damage — including Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang — will be excluded from the inspection.
 
The BAI said that if illegal or corrupt acts by public servants are uncovered, it will hold those responsible accountable. However, it will offer exemptions in cases where misconduct was unintentional or occurred without gross negligence.  
 
This inspection marks the first directive issued by BAI Chairman Choe Jae-hae since returning to duty last month, following the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss his impeachment case.
 
“We are fulfilling a promise to the public by examining potential causes of discomfort and unease,” Choe said in a senior staff meeting on Monday.  
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY KIM GYU-TAE [[email protected]]
tags BAI Korea Election

More in Social Affairs

Jeju Air crash support bill passes out of parliamentary committee

More Koreans eligible to receive state compensation for Covid-19 vaccine side effects

Samjung executives arrested after construction site fire kills six workers

Police open investigation after porn posted in Ulsan university's student group chat

Korea says Taepyung Salt Farm cleared of forced labor after U.S. import ban

Related Stories

BAI starts probe of NEC's handling of presidential ballots

NEC chairman apologizes for nepotism, promises agency reform

The cowardice of ‘I warned you!’

NEC opposes investigation of its election management

Impeachment motions passed against BAI chief, senior Seoul prosecutors
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)