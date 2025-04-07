National audit board launches sweeping inspection of public officials amid political bias concerns ahead of snap election
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 15:31
The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea (BAI) launched a special inspection on Monday aimed at reinforcing discipline among public officials amid concerns over potential political bias in the lead-up to the snap presidential election scheduled for June 3.
The BAI said it would deploy around 170 personnel to conduct the inspection. A BAI official said the initiative would focus on identifying poor work ethic, passive administrative behavior and issues that could lead to public inconvenience.
The inspection will cover all 17 metropolitan and provincial governments, as well as municipal governments, central administrative bodies and public institutions. The Ministry of National Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and individual military branches are also included.
Officials noted that the early presidential election increases the risk of civil servants neglecting their duties or engaging in politically motivated behavior. The audit will look into violations of political neutrality, misuse of public facilities, security lapses, leaks of confidential information and improper management of sensitive equipment.
In the military, the BAI will examine national security readiness, including contingency planning. In local governments, the audit will assess the safety management of infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels and gymnasiums — the latter due to often being used as voting booths.
Additional inspections will target transport and maritime safety, focusing on the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, particularly in areas like railways and fishing vessels.
Eight local governments recently designated as special disaster zones due to wildfire damage — including Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang — will be excluded from the inspection.
The BAI said that if illegal or corrupt acts by public servants are uncovered, it will hold those responsible accountable. However, it will offer exemptions in cases where misconduct was unintentional or occurred without gross negligence.
This inspection marks the first directive issued by BAI Chairman Choe Jae-hae since returning to duty last month, following the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss his impeachment case.
“We are fulfilling a promise to the public by examining potential causes of discomfort and unease,” Choe said in a senior staff meeting on Monday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM GYU-TAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)