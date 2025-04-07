 Ourhome offers 'deepest apologies' to worker caught in factory machine
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 13:25
Ourhome headquarters in Gangseo District, western Seoul [YONHAP]

Ourhome apologized Monday for an incident at its factory in Yongin, Gyeonggi, in which an employee was injured.
 
“We sincerely hope for the injured employee’s recovery and offer our deepest apologies to the family.” CEO Lee Young-pyo said in the statement. 
 

A man in his 30s was trapped by the neck in a machine at Ourhome’s Yongin factory on Friday. Yonhap News reported Monday that the man was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was hospitalized.
 
“We are fully cooperating with investigations by relevant authorities, including the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor,” read the statement. “We are doing our utmost to identify the exact cause of the accident, prevent recurrence and support the injured employee and their family.”
 
The company said it would thoroughly inspect the safety management system across all business units and strengthen company-wide safety management practices to “ensure that such an incident never happens again regardless of the reason.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
