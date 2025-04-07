Snap election puts the kibosh on regional festivals, gov't events
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 15:43
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
With the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol upheld by the Constitutional Court on Friday, various events hosted by local governments are being canceled or postponed until after the snap presidential election scheduled for June 3.
Under the Public Official Election Act, governors and mayors are prohibited from holding events that could influence the election in the 60 days preceding voting day. These include policy briefings, public hearings, professional association meetings and senior citizen events. The restrictions are designed to prevent officials from using public events to promote achievements that could benefit a particular political party.
Violations carry penalties of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 6 million won ($4,400). A confirmed fine of 1 million won or more can result in the loss of both electoral eligibility and public office.
Exceptions are made for events mandated by law, emergency relief or response activities and some longstanding or seasonal cultural events. Nonetheless, many local governments are choosing to err on the side of caution and delay large-scale gatherings.
In Wonju, Gangwon, officials postponed the Wonju Innovation City Imagination Market scheduled for May 23 to 24. Other events, such as policy symposiums, outings by local safety groups and promotional events for transportation infrastructure, have also been indefinitely delayed.
The 60th Gangwon Sports Festival, originally set for May 30 to June 3 in Samcheok, is also likely to be rescheduled, as key public facilities, including gymnasiums, will be used as polling and ballot-counting centers.
Civil servants who are essential personnel for the Gangwon Sports Festival are being deployed for election duties, and the Samcheok Indoor Gymnasium and local school venues used for sports are both being used as election polling places and counting stations.
In Jeongseon, Gangwon, a National Assembly forum on the proposed North–South Axis Expressway has been postponed. In Yeongwol, Gangwon, a local ginkgo tree festival was canceled altogether.
North Chungcheong Gov. Kim Young-hwan suspended his ongoing policy tour of the province’s municipalities. After visiting nine cities and counties, the governor will postpone visits to Jincheon and Okcheon, originally scheduled for April 8 and 10, until after the election. A public briefing on the Synchrotron Radiation Accelerator project planned for late May will also be delayed.
Some spring festivals tied to blooming seasons — such as the Yeongchun Festival at Cheongnamdae, originally scheduled for April 24 to May 6, the Cheongpung Lake Cherry Blossom Festival planned for April 1 to 13 and the Sobaek Mountain Azalea Festival slated for May 22 to 25 — will go ahead as scheduled, as the nature of the events are not considered politically motivated.
“Inquiries are flooding in from departments asking whether public hearings and forums can still be held,” said an official from North Chungcheong Province. “Generally, walking events, trekking tours and sports festivals are allowed.”
Other regions are also adjusting calendars. Incheon has postponed its "Know Your City" policy briefing sessions, originally hosted by Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, until after the election.
South Jeolla Province has delayed its Policy Vision Tour events in Yeonggwang and Gokseong, previously scheduled for April 10 and 17, respectively.
Ulsan’s Buk District postponed a community leadership workshop initially set for April 25 in Wonju. Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, moved its 30th anniversary civic festival celebrating municipal consolidation to the second half of the year. Osan canceled a workshop for local disaster response volunteers that was scheduled for mid-April.
Suwon officials decided to postpone the 2025 Manseokgeo Saebit Festival, which had been scheduled to run through April 13 and included performances and fireworks, in light of the court’s impeachment ruling.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI JONG-KWON, PARK JIN-HO, CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
