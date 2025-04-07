So busy! So busy!

With the presidential election date set for June 3, political circles have grown increasingly active. At a Supreme Council meeting held on Monday, the Democratic Party acknowledged the ongoing calls for constitutional revision but emphasized that the immediate priority is “ending the insurrection.” In doing so, the party effectively rejected National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik’s proposal made the previous day to simultaneously hold the presidential election and a national referendum on constitutional reform. As a result, the 1987 Constitution, often praised for having fulfilled its historical mission, once again finds itself left waiting indefinitely on the operating table. [PARK YONG-SEOK]