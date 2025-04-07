A timely push for constitutional reform

The impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol has reignited long-stalled conversations about constitutional reform in Korea. This week, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik took a bold step by proposing a national referendum on constitutional revision to coincide with the upcoming presidential election.In a press conference Thursday, Woo argued that the current Constitution — largely unchanged since 1987 — no longer reflects the realities of Korean society. He warned that attempts to revise the Constitution often stall: New presidents are reluctant to open what he called a “black hole” of politics early in their terms, while lame-duck presidents lack the power to push through meaningful change. “Now is the time,” Woo said, calling this moment a rare alignment of political urgency and public demand for reform.His proposal deserves serious attention. As the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, has previously noted, the crisis that led to Yoon’s removal should not end with a change in leadership. It ought to become a turning point — an opportunity to rethink a system that has failed to evolve alongside the country’s political and social landscape.Woo’s idea is pragmatic. He suggests first identifying areas of consensus — such as a shift toward a more balanced distribution of power — and putting only those items to a vote. Contentious issues can wait for a second phase of reform. If cutting short the next president’s term becomes a sticking point, one option is to delay the implementation of a new Constitution until 2030.But time is tight. If the presidential election is held on June 3, the National Assembly must pass a constitutional amendment by May 14 to meet the legal requirements for a public notice. Still, much of the groundwork has already been laid. Lawmakers have debated these issues for years, and several versions of constitutional revisions are close to complete. What’s needed now is political will.There are signs of progress. According to Chung Dae-chul, a senior political figure, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae Myung — long seen as an obstacle to reform — has signaled support for changes that would introduce a more empowered prime minister under a revised system. If true, this could be a decisive shift.The Assembly must act swiftly. A special committee should be formed to finalize a reform package with broad backing. Lawmakers should also amend the unconstitutional restriction on overseas voting in referendums, a technical fix that should not delay the process.Speaker Woo’s proposal is not just timely — it is necessary. The political class should seize this opportunity to deliver a long-overdue reform that better reflects the needs of modern Korea.