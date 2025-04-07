Yoon’s defiance after impeachment raises concern

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was unanimously removed from office by the Constitutional Court on April 4, has yet to issue a statement accepting the ruling. Instead, he has continued to thank his supporters while avoiding any acknowledgment of wrongdoing or responsibility for the political crisis that led to his impeachment.On Saturday, Yoon released a second public message from his official residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, where he has remained since the court’s decision. In it, he expressed gratitude to the “People’s Legal Team,” a group of supporters who had rallied against his impeachment. “I remember your first cries at Cheonggyecheon Plaza on Feb. 13,” he wrote. The rally, however, included threatening slogans aimed at the Constitutional Court, with one speaker declaring that the court would be “erased from history” if it ruled against the will of the people.Despite growing calls for unity and acceptance of the court’s ruling, Yoon has not offered an apology for the imposition of martial law, the issue at the heart of his impeachment. He has also refrained from addressing the chaos and fear it caused.As a former prosecutor, Yoon is undoubtedly aware of the legal implications he now faces without the protection of presidential immunity. The charge of leading an insurrection carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or even the death penalty. But rather than preparing the public for a respectful legal process, Yoon appears to be doubling down on mobilizing his core supporters. His statement that he would “remain by your side” despite stepping down from the presidency suggests an ongoing attempt to maintain political influence, a move widely seen as inappropriate given the gravity of the situation.Equally troubling is the response of the People Power Party (PPP). Despite the Constitutional Court’s finding that the martial law order was both unconstitutional and illegal, party leaders visited Yoon at his residence and shared his message encouraging preparations for the next presidential election. Some party members have even criticized colleagues like Rep. Kim Sang-wook, who had opposed martial law, signaling a troubling lack of reflection within the party.The outcome of the April 2 by-elections, including the loss of the Geoje mayoral race to the Democratic Party, suggests that centrist voters are already turning away. If the party continues to ignore public sentiment and align itself with Yoon’s defiant posture, it risks further alienation ahead of the next presidential election.Yoon is expected to vacate the official residence soon. Before he does, he should deliver a message of acceptance and reconciliation. Senior figures in the PPP must also consider how to rebuild trust — not only among moderates but within their own conservative base. Echoing Yoon’s rejection of the court’s decision will only deepen the political divide.