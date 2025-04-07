 Monday's fortune: Progress for some, caution and calm for others
Monday's fortune: Progress for some, caution and calm for others

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 07:00
Ningning from aespa was born in the year of the Horse. On Monday, a new project may begin for her. [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Some signs are set for joy, progress and strong connections, while others should take it slow, avoid conflict and stay grounded in cautious reflection. Your fortune for Monday, April 7, 2025.    
 
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.    
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.      
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.      
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Best to stay indoors today — avoid outings.
🔹 Eat light, easy-to-digest meals.
🔹 Stick to what feels familiar and comfortable.
🔹 Go step by step — no need to rush.
🔹 An annoying task might pop up.
🔹 Leave early — don’t risk being late.
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Reflect on the meaning of “children close to the heart.”
🔹 Sometimes silence is golden — speak less.
🔹 Softness may overcome force — stay calm.
🔹 Avoid thinking only you can do the job.
🔹 Don’t draw attention from superiors.
🔹 Avoid narrow thinking — broaden your view.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Aged wine and old friendships are best.
🔹 Long-awaited news or results may come.
🔹 Trust your intuition — it’s strong today.
🔹 Start right — the first step matters most.
🔹 You may connect deeply with someone above you.
🔹 Be bold — challenge yourself.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Age is a badge of life’s seasons — wear it proudly.
🔹 Forget your age — just enjoy the day.
🔹 Good news may follow your hard work.
🔹 Your project may gain smooth momentum.
🔹 A surge of motivation may return.
🔹 Go all-in on one goal — focus brings results.
 
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Maturity calls for dignity — carry it well.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary meetings or events.
🔹 Stay away from crowds.
🔹 Keep balance — don’t take sides.
🔹 Too many opinions may derail progress.
🔹 Life is a survival game — effort is the key.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay optimistic — look on the bright side.
🔹 Practice gratitude for what you have.
🔹 A day to give, not take.
🔹 Information is power — gather it well.
🔹 Think through outcomes before acting.
🔹 Appearance matters — dress to impress.
 
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 As you age, give with grace.
🔹 You may hear from a relative today.
🔹 Change your environment or shift your thinking.
🔹 New ventures need fresh approaches.
🔹 A new project may begin today.
🔹 Build your inner strength — it’s time to grow.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Two heads are better than one — gather support.
🔹 Wisdom shines with age — trust your experience.
🔹 Luck opens in every direction today.
🔹 Lead with confidence and courage.
🔹 Avoid solo acts — teamwork wins.
🔹 A strong partnership may form.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t isolate — spend time with others.
🔹 Share a meal or a cup of tea with someone.
🔹 Doing something is better than nothing.
🔹 You may begin work that brings long-term vision.
🔹 Getting started is half the battle.
🔹 Your relationships may blossom today.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Follow your heart’s pull — trust your gut.
🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive.
🔹 Be firm yet fair — balance tough love with kindness.
🔹 Challenge yourself — confidence is key.
🔹 Hope and drive may surge within.
🔹 You might receive useful information today.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Spending | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Eat well even if you lack appetite — take care of your body.
🔹 Avoid physical strain — prioritize rest.
🔹 Don’t force yourself into anything.
🔹 Avoid standing out — stay neutral.
🔹 Keep a low profile around authority.
🔹 Even if annoyed, manage your expression well.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Mixed Signals | 🧭 East
🔹 Expect nothing — avoid disappointment.
🔹 Be cautious of overly friendly people.
🔹 Don’t get swayed by gossip or rumors.
🔹 Focus on today — don’t stress about tomorrow.
🔹 Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
🔹 Sweets can harm your teeth — moderation matters. 
  
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune. 
