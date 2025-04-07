Monday's fortune: Progress for some, caution and calm for others
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Best to stay indoors today — avoid outings.
🔹 Eat light, easy-to-digest meals.
🔹 Stick to what feels familiar and comfortable.
🔹 Go step by step — no need to rush.
🔹 An annoying task might pop up.
🔹 Leave early — don’t risk being late.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Reflect on the meaning of “children close to the heart.”
🔹 Sometimes silence is golden — speak less.
🔹 Softness may overcome force — stay calm.
🔹 Avoid thinking only you can do the job.
🔹 Don’t draw attention from superiors.
🔹 Avoid narrow thinking — broaden your view.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Aged wine and old friendships are best.
🔹 Long-awaited news or results may come.
🔹 Trust your intuition — it’s strong today.
🔹 Start right — the first step matters most.
🔹 You may connect deeply with someone above you.
🔹 Be bold — challenge yourself.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Age is a badge of life’s seasons — wear it proudly.
🔹 Forget your age — just enjoy the day.
🔹 Good news may follow your hard work.
🔹 Your project may gain smooth momentum.
🔹 A surge of motivation may return.
🔹 Go all-in on one goal — focus brings results.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Maturity calls for dignity — carry it well.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary meetings or events.
🔹 Stay away from crowds.
🔹 Keep balance — don’t take sides.
🔹 Too many opinions may derail progress.
🔹 Life is a survival game — effort is the key.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Stay optimistic — look on the bright side.
🔹 Practice gratitude for what you have.
🔹 A day to give, not take.
🔹 Information is power — gather it well.
🔹 Think through outcomes before acting.
🔹 Appearance matters — dress to impress.
🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 As you age, give with grace.
🔹 You may hear from a relative today.
🔹 Change your environment or shift your thinking.
🔹 New ventures need fresh approaches.
🔹 A new project may begin today.
🔹 Build your inner strength — it’s time to grow.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Southwest
🔹 Two heads are better than one — gather support.
🔹 Wisdom shines with age — trust your experience.
🔹 Luck opens in every direction today.
🔹 Lead with confidence and courage.
🔹 Avoid solo acts — teamwork wins.
🔹 A strong partnership may form.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t isolate — spend time with others.
🔹 Share a meal or a cup of tea with someone.
🔹 Doing something is better than nothing.
🔹 You may begin work that brings long-term vision.
🔹 Getting started is half the battle.
🔹 Your relationships may blossom today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Follow your heart’s pull — trust your gut.
🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive.
🔹 Be firm yet fair — balance tough love with kindness.
🔹 Challenge yourself — confidence is key.
🔹 Hope and drive may surge within.
🔹 You might receive useful information today.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Spending | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Eat well even if you lack appetite — take care of your body.
🔹 Avoid physical strain — prioritize rest.
🔹 Don’t force yourself into anything.
🔹 Avoid standing out — stay neutral.
🔹 Keep a low profile around authority.
🔹 Even if annoyed, manage your expression well.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Mixed Signals | 🧭 East
🔹 Expect nothing — avoid disappointment.
🔹 Be cautious of overly friendly people.
🔹 Don’t get swayed by gossip or rumors.
🔹 Focus on today — don’t stress about tomorrow.
🔹 Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
🔹 Sweets can harm your teeth — moderation matters.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)