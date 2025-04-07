San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo bags second straight multi-hitter in win over Seattle
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 11:25 Updated: 07 Apr. 2025, 14:04
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game on Sunday, continuing a strong offensive stretch that helped his team complete a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Batting third and playing center field, Lee went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Giants’ 5-4 walk-off win. He has now hit safely in seven straight games, including back-to-back multi-hit performances. His season batting average climbed to .344, with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .931.
Lee also leads MLB in doubles this season with six, surpassing his total from last year of four in just eight games. He had previously played in 37 games during the 2024 season.
In the bottom of the second inning, Lee connected on a 156-kilometer-per-hour (96.9 miles per hour) fastball from Mariners starter Bryan Woo for a two-out double to left field. Although Matt Chapman struck out in the following at-bat, Lee added another hit in the fourth.
With the Giants trailing 2-0 in the fourth and a runner on first, Lee lined another fastball — this one clocked at 154.8 kilometers per hour — into left field. The hit helped spark a big inning for San Francisco.
After an RBI single by Heliot Ramos, Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer to left, giving the Giants a 4-2 lead and marking Lee’s 10th run scored this season.
Lee was retired in his final two at-bats, flying out to right in the fifth and striking out in the eighth.
The Giants secured the win in the bottom of the ninth. With the score tied 4-4, Wilmer Flores delivered a walk-off single with two outs and a runner on second. San Francisco improved to 8-1 on the season.
Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on the same day, the Giants moved into first place in the National League West, surpassing the Dodgers, who fell to 9-2.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)