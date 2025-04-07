More in Basketball

Wonju DP Promy keep playoff hopes alive with 84-76 win over Busan KCC Egis

Playoff race heats up in KBL as battle for second and sixth goes down to the wire

Seoul Samsung Thunders on verge of fourth straight last-place KBL finish

Low-scoring games, no foreign talent. Why Korean women’s basketball is in crisis.

KBL playoff race heats up as teams battle for final spots