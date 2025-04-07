Wonju DP Promy keep playoff hopes alive with 84-76 win over Busan KCC Egis
Wonju DB Promy beat Busan KCC Egis 84-76 at home on Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the final stretch of the 2024–25 KBL regular season.
Wonju, led by head coach Kim Joo-sung, showcased a standout performance thanks to last season's MVP Ethan Albano, who posted 22 points and 11 assists.
With Sunday's win, Wonju remain in seventh place on the 10-team KBL table, just one game behind sixth-place the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters.
The two teams will face off in the regular season finale on Tuesday, with the final playoff berth on the line. Wonju have recorded three wins and two losses against the Red Boosters this season.
Wonju have been unable to demonstrate their regular season winning performance of last season, and so have last season's Championship winners Egis, who are tied in eighth as of press time Monday.
Over in southern Seoul on Sunday, the Goyang Sono Skygunners cruised past the 2024-25 regular season champions Seoul SK Knights 96-71.
The Skygunners will not finish in last place thanks to that win, while the Seoul Samsung Thunders locked in their fourth straight last-place finish — an unprecedented feat in KBL history since the league's founding in 1997 — after a 88-78 loss to Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus Sunday.
Despite the loss, the Thunders' veteran shooting guard Lee Jung-hyun made history by playing in his 689th consecutive game, surpassing Seo Jang-hoon's previous record of 688. He now ranks seventh all-time in total KBL appearances.
The KBL regular season will wrap on Tuesday, with the postseason tipping off on Saturday. In the KBL, the top six teams enter the postseason, which consists of the first and second rounds of playoffs and the championship.
The No. 4 and 5 teams play in the first round of playoffs, with the winning team facing the league champions in the second round. On the other side of the bracket, the No. 3 and No. 6 teams play each other in the first round, with the winner reaching the second round to face the league runners-up.
The two winners of the second-round playoffs will then face each other in the season finale championship.
