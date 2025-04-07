윤도영, 이적 앞두고 영국 브라이튼 탐방
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 07:19
Yun Do-young visits Brighton ahead of transfer
윤도영, 이적 앞두고 영국 브라이튼 탐방
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Thursday, April 3, 2025
New Brighton & Hove Albion signee Yun Do-young presented himself to the club in a YouTube video released by the Premier League team on Tuesday ahead of his official move to England in July.
signee: 영입 선수
present: 소개하다
move: 이적
브라이튼 호브 알비온의 새 영입 선수 윤도영이 화요일 (4월 1일) 팀이 공개한 유튜브 영상을 통해 자신을 소개했다. 그는 오는 7월 이 프리미어 리그 팀으로의 공식 이적을 앞두고 있다.
Yun, 18, inked a four-year deal with Brighton on March 21, but has yet to officially join the English team as the transfer window does not reopen until July 1.
ink: (계약을) 맺다
transfer window: 이적 시장
윤도영(18)은 3월 21일 영국 브라이튼과 4년 계약을 맺었지만, 7월 1일 이전까지는 이적 시장이 정식으로 열리지 않아 아직 팀에 공식적으로 합류하진 않았다.
But he visited Brighton, looking around the team’s training facilities and introducing himself with a Brighton jersey.
facility: 시설
jersey: 셔츠, 유니폼
하지만 그는 브라이튼을 방문해 팀의 훈련 시설을 둘러보고 브라이튼 유니폼을 입고 자기 소개를 했다.
Yun progressed through Daejeon Hana Citizen’s U-15 and U-17 teams and made his K League 1 debut with the club last January. During the 2024 season, he primarily played as a right winger, contributing one goal and three assists in 19 league appearances.
progress through: 진전하다, 거쳐가다
winger: 윙어 (측면 공격수)
appearance: 경기 출전
윤도영은 대전하나시티즌의 만 15세 및 17세 이하 팀을 거쳤으며 지난해 1월 K리그1에 데뷔했다. 그는 2024시즌 중 주로 오른쪽 윙어로 뛰었으며 19경기에 출전하여 1골 3도움을 기록했다.
Yun has represented Korea at the U-17 and U-20 levels, featuring in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in 2023, where Korea finished runners-up. He went on to play in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup in February, picking up one goal and one assist in five appearances to help Korea reach the semifinals.
represent: 대표하다
runner-up: 준우승 팀
윤도영은 만 17세 및 20세 이하 한국 대표팀에서 뛰었고, 한국이 준우승을 기록한 2023년 AFC U-17 아시안컵에 출전했다. 2월에 열린 AFC U-20 아시안컵에도 참여해 5경기에서 1골 1도움을 올리며 한국 준결승 진출에 공을 세웠다.
Brighton have the option of loaning the Korean winger to a lower-tier club, similar to how Tottenham Hotspur loaned Yang Min-hyeok to Championship side QPR nearly a month after his Premier League move.
loan: 임대하다
lower-tier: 하부의
Championship: 챔피언십 (잉글랜드 2부 리그)
토트넘 홋스퍼가 양민혁을 영입해 한 달 뒤 그를 챔피언십 팀 QPR로 임대 보낸 것처럼 브라이튼도 윤도영을 하부 리그 팀으로 임대하는 선택을 할 수도 있다.
The club already hinted at their plan for Yun, as Technical Director David Weir said last month that they will be monitoring his development in the K League 1 closely until the summer and then “look to find a suitable loan for him next season.”
hint: 암시하다, 힌트를 주다
Technical Director: 기술총괄이사
브라이튼은 이미 윤도영에 대한 계획을 암시했다. 데이비드 위어 기술총괄이사는 여름까지 K리그 1에서 윤도영이 성장하는 것을 지켜보고 “다음 시즌 적당한 임대 방안을 찾겠다”고 지난달 말했다.
A loan move to the Championship next season would see him join countrymen Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City and Eom Ji-sung of Swansea City.
countryman: 동포, 같은 나라 사람
윤도영이 다음 시즌 챔피언십으로 임대되면 같은 한국 선수인 스토크 시티의 배준호, 스완지 시티의 엄지성과 리그에서 만나게 된다.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)