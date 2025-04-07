FC Barcelona to play friendly match against K League's Daegu in August
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 19:52
Spanish football giant FC Barcelona will play a friendly match against K League's Daegu FC on Aug. 3 at Daegu Stadium, marking the club’s first visit to Korea in 15 years.
The Daegu Metropolitan City government announced Monday that it will sign an agreement later this month with D-Drive, the official promoter of the FC Barcelona 2025 Asia Tour, to finalize plans for the match.
FC Barcelona, one of the most storied clubs in La Liga, has won the Spanish league title 27 times and the UEFA Champions League five times. The team boasts a roster of international stars including Robert Lewandowski from Poland, Lamine Yamal from Spain and Raphinha from Brazil.
In addition to the match against Daegu FC, FC Barcelona is also scheduled to play another friendly against a second K League club during its stay in Korea.
To secure the high-profile fixture, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo sent an official letter to the club. On March 19, FC Barcelona officials visited Daegu Stadium to inspect the pitch, locker rooms and other facilities, as well as assess player logistics and movement within the venue.
“This will be my final decision as mayor before stepping down,” said Hong during a senior staff meeting on Monday. “The friendly match between Daegu FC and FC Barcelona at Daegu Stadium on Aug. 3 is officially confirmed.”
BY PARK LIN
