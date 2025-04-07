Seol Young-woo's Red Star clinches Serbian SuperLiga title
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 09:43
Red Star Belgrade fullback Seol Young-woo clinched the Serbian SuperLiga title in his debut season in Europe after his side grabbed a 3-1 win over Vozdovac on Sunday.
Seol played the full 90 minutes at Rajko Mitic Stadium in, Belgrade, Serbia, and saw his team lock in the team’s record 11th league title with seven fixtures left to go.
Sunday’s win not only sent Red Star 23 points clear of second-place Partizan, but also stretched the champions’ unbeaten run to 30 games, having picked up 28 wins and two draws.
Red Star’s league title makes Seol the second Korean player to win a domestic European league title this season after fellow national team regular pick Lee Kang-in, who won the 2024-25 Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.
Seol can end his debut season with Red Star with one more trophy, as the league champions are still in contention to grab the Serbian Cup.
The 26-year-old joined Red Star from K League 1 club Ulsan HD last June and quickly established himself as a regular defender pick, picking up six goals and six assists across 35 appearances so far.
He also made his Champions League debut this season, featuring in all eight league stage games and recording three assists, including one against Spanish giants Barcelona on Nov. 6, 2024.
His notable performances this season have earned him recognition, as he has an average rating of 7.63, the highest in the Serbian league this season, according to football statistics site SofaScore.
The Red Star fullback has also received consistent call-ups to the Korean national team on the back of his successful run in Serbia this season, as he has played all eight 2026 World Cup qualifiers since last September under manager Hong Myung-bo.
Seol has now amassed 24 senior caps since his national team debut in June 2023.
His continuous success in Serbia can set him up for greener pastures like Hwang In-beom, who joined Feyenoord at the start of this season after a remarkable performance last season with Red Star.
Hwang also won the Serbian league and Serbian Cup titles in his debut season and earned league Player of the Year honors, popping up on the radar of multiple big clubs.
Seol has not been linked to a transfer deal as of Monday, but he is free to pursue his career overseas uninterrupted as he earned a mandatory military service exemption by winning a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.
If he moves to one of Europe’s five major leagues, he will be one of the few Korean defenders in those leagues alongside Bayern Munich center-back Kim Min-jae and Brentford center-back Kim Ji-soo.
Typically playing as a right-back, Seol would also be the only Korean fullback in Europe’s top five leagues.
Seol will have the rest of the 2024-25 season to wrap up before he potentially receives a call-up to the national team for Korea’s final two 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the June international break.
BY PHI JU-YOUNG, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
