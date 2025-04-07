 Hisatsune enjoys another top-5 to secure RBC Heritage spot
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

Hisatsune enjoys another top-5 to secure RBC Heritage spot

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 13:44
Ryo Hisatsune watches his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas on April 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Ryo Hisatsune watches his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas on April 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune would have preferred to take a second trip to Augusta National for the Masters Tournament but he will take solace by securing a first signature event start at the RBC Heritage next week.
  
The 22-year-old rising star posted a tied fifth finish at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday for his third top-10 of the season on the PGA Tour, which already sees him exceeding his rookie campaign in 2024 where he posted a lone top-10.
   

Related Article

 
Hisatsune fought to a closing two-over 74 in tough conditions at TPC San Antonio where his four-under total left him five shots behind winner Brian Harman, who shot a 75 to win by three from Ryan Gerard (69).
  
“Much cold, so much wind, like it [is a] tough day. 15 holes is good playing, last four hole like a little bogey and I'm so sad, but like 68 holes is good playing I think,” said Hisatsune, who traded three birdies against five bogeys during his final round.
  
Featuring in his second season on the PGA Tour, Hisatsune is slowly finding his feet in the United States and he will have another opportunity to test himself against the game’s elite at next week’s $20 million RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, which is the fifth Signature event of the year.
  
His run of good form, which includes a T10 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and T4 at the Valspar Championship, saw him finish fourth in the AON Swing 5 ranking which helped earn his RBC Heritage spot.
  
Much of his improvements has been from off the tee where the likeable Japanese has taken advantage of his consistent driving. He ranked 101st in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee last season, but was ranked fourth in Texas in the same category.
  
With his confidence soaring, Hisatsune, who was invited to play in the Masters last season after winning on the DP World Tour in 2023, hopes to challenge for a first PGA Tour victory very soon which would come with a Masters invitation.
  
“Like two weeks ago in Valspar, I finished T-4. It’s some confidence right now, and this week is a good finish. Played with confidence, but I have to grind more to keep up. I want to win,” he said.

BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [[email protected]]
tags PGA Ryo Hisatsune Masters Tournament

More in Golf

Hisatsune enjoys another top-5 to secure RBC Heritage spot

Rory McIlroy’s simplicity and the curious case of Viktor Hovland

LPGA veteran Kim Hyo-joo climbs to No. 11 in rankings after Arizona win

Kim Hyo-joo wins 7th LPGA trophy, $337,500 in prize money at Ford Championship

Atlanta Drive claims inaugural TGL title over New York Golf Club

Related Stories

Japan's Ryo Hisatsune earns PGA Tour card following conclusion of Race to Dubai rankings

Min Woo Lee looks back on record-tying Masters debut

Im Sung-jae, Kim Si-woo look for green jacket at Masters

Upbeat Matsuyama eyes second green jacket

Im comes 2nd at Masters, the best finish ever by an Asian golfer
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)