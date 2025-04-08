Won hits weakest point since financial crisis
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 16:19 Updated: 08 Apr. 2025, 16:25
- KIM JU-YEON
The value of the won plummeted against the dollar to its weakest in more than 16 years, a level only seen during the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday.
The won was quoted at 1,473.2 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 5.4 won from the previous day, its lowest closing point since the 1,472.9 logged on March 13, 2009.
The currency's previous lowest point, following 2009, was 1,479.2, recorded on March 31.
The benchmark Kospi ended at 2,334.23, up 6.03 points, or 0.26 percent, from the previous trading session.
