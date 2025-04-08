Amcham's latest insight report reveals policy recommendations amid tariff tensions
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 15:16
- YOON SO-YEON
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) published its “2025 Business Environment Insight Report,” providing key policy recommendations amid escalating tensions due to the recent U.S. tariff declaration, the chamber said Tuesday.
The report tackles 70 regulatory issues across 12 major industries, ranging from aerospace, automotives and pharmaceuticals to the digital economy and energy. It arrives ahead of the 2025 APEC Summit to be held in October — the first time in 20 years that Korea will hold the event,
"This annual report offers a comprehensive analysis of the regulatory landscape for U.S. businesses operating in Korea and highlights key policy recommendations to foster a more transparent, predictable and globally aligned business environment," Amcham said in a press release.
"Recommendations focus on aligning Korea’s regulatory framework with global standards, eliminating duplicative policies and improving market access for U.S. companies."
The report also emphasizes regulatory barriers unique to the Korean business environment that Amcham says "hinder the meaningful entry and expansion of U.S. goods and services."
“While recent developments surrounding reciprocal tariffs have introduced new challenges to the bilateral trade environment, we remain confident in the strength and resilience of the U.S.-Korea economic partnership,” said Amcham Chairman James Kim.
“For over 70 years, our two countries have built one of the most trusted and mutually beneficial commercial relationships in the world. Amcham believes that continued collaboration and open dialogue will be key to overcoming short-term uncertainties and advancing long-term shared prosperity. This report provides a practical framework to help Korea further align with global standards and remain a competitive, reliable destination for American business and investment.”
The report is available for download on the Amcham website in both Korean and English.
