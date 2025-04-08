 HD HHI signs warship building MOU with Huntington Ingalls Industries
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 12:49 Updated: 08 Apr. 2025, 14:47
Brian Blanchette, President of Ingalls Shipbuilding, left, and Joo Won-ho, Chief Executive of the Naval and Special Ship unit at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, sign a memorandum of understanding at the Huntington Ingalls Industries booth during the Sea Air Space 2025 exhibition in Washington, D.C. on April 7.[HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest military shipbuilder in the United States, on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to approving a $1 trillion defense budget for the U.S. Navy.
 
The agreement, announced Tuesday by HD Hyundai, aims to strengthen cooperation between the two firms in warship construction, with a focus on reducing production costs, optimizing delivery timelines and sharing technical expertise. The companies also pledged to explore innovations in digital shipyards, including the integration of robotics, AI and process automation.
 

Huntington Ingalls Industries operates Ingalls Shipbuilding, the largest shipyard for surface combatants in the United States. Both Ingalls and HD Hyundai are capable of manufacturing Aegis ships, which are warships equipped with a centralized and automated weapons control system.  
 
In addition to technological collaboration, the two companies said they would consider future joint investments and enhanced workforce strategies, as part of efforts to boost productivity and streamline component sourcing.
 
The U.S. Navy plans to spend $1 trillion over 30 years to purchase warships, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s report published in January. Trump reiterated the country’s first defense budget request for $1 trillion while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
 
“We’re going to be approving a budget, and I’m proud to say, actually, the biggest one we’ve ever done for the military,” Trump said.
 
The MOU signing took place at the Huntington Ingalls Industries booth during the Sea Air Space 2025 (SAS 2025) exhibition in Washington, D.C. The ceremony was attended by Joo Won-ho, Chief Executive of the Naval and Special Ship unit at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Brian Blanchette, President of Ingalls Shipbuilding.
 
The two firms shared hopes for the deal to strengthen the U.S.-Korea alliance.  
 
“By collaborating with the representative shipbuilding companies of our allied nations, we aim to enhance the shipbuilding capacities and capabilities of both nations and contribute to the strengthening of bilateral security cooperation,” Joo said.
 
“This agreement marks a pivotal first step in enhancing shipbuilding capabilities through cooperation between allied nations,” Blanchette said.
 
“By combining our expertise, we will make a meaningful contribution to the construction of high-quality ships that will support the global national security,” he added.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
