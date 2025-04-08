Hyundai Motor creates short film in collaboration with 'Catch! Teenieping'
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 13:37 Updated: 08 Apr. 2025, 14:41
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Hyundai Motor is collaborating with popular Korean animated series "Catch! Teenieping" (2020-) to launch a youth-targeted marketing campaign aimed at connecting with younger generations through immersive content and character-driven storytelling.
The automaker announced Tuesday that it has partnered with SAMG Entertainment, the production company behind "Catch! Teenieping," to create a short spinoff film featuring both the show’s characters and Hyundai-branded vehicles. The roughly 10-minute animated episode includes a scene where the character Heartsping, wearing a pink helmet, speeds around a racetrack in a pink Hyundai Ioniq 5.
The Teenieping series has racked up more than 1.3 billion views across YouTube and various streaming platforms and was released as a feature film last year. It drew over 1.24 million theatergoers, making it the second highest-grossing Korean animated film to date.
The latest project marks the first time a company’s brand has been integrated directly into original Teenieping video content, rather than through character licensing or product tie-ins. In the episode, the Teenieping characters take part in a racing competition, driving custom Hyundai vehicles developed specifically for the film.
Hyundai released a five-second teaser on Tuesday, with a full trailer set to premiere on April 17. The complete short film will be made available on May 1 through both Hyundai and Teenieping’s social media platforms.
To coincide with the month of May, called "family month" in Korea, Hyundai will also offer offline experiences as part of the initiative. From May 1, the company will host the “Youth Adventure 2025” event at its Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang location. It will feature immersive activities and limited-edition collaborative merchandise.
Won Ji-sung, executive vice president and head of Hyundai’s brand marketing division, said the project aims to provide meaningful engagement with young audiences.
“Through this collaboration with a beloved youth character, Hyundai hopes to create new and authentic experiences that naturally integrate into the daily lives of the next generation,” Won said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SU-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
