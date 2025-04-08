Korean Air fires two pilots after debate turns into brawl over Yoon impeachment
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 10:55
Korean Air dismissed two pilots after they got into a physical altercation during a layover in Australia. The dispute reportedly stemmed from differing views on former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the issue of his impeachment.
The incident occurred on Dec. 19, 2024, in Brisbane, following a flight from Incheon. The two pilots, only identified as Captain A and First Officer B, began arguing in their hotel about political topics, including the Dec. 3 martial law controversy and Yoon’s presidency.
The argument escalated into a fight. Captain A sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Australian police responded to the scene.
Both pilots missed their return flight duties. Korean Air sent replacement crew members to Brisbane to avoid flight disruptions. The two returned to Korea separately.
The airline’s disciplinary committee later fired both pilots. It also suspended a third captain at the scene for three months.
Korean Air cited safety and professionalism in its decision. Pilots must rest during layovers, and the fight violated both safety expectations and the company’s image.
The dismissed pilots have filed a complaint with the regional labor commission. Fellow pilots started a petition calling for leniency, noting the fight occurred off duty, outside the aircraft and in casual clothing.
While Korean Air bars conduct that harms its reputation, supporters argue the setting and circumstances warrant a lighter response.
