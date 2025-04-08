LG and will.i.am put the 'Boom Boom Pow' into the company's new AI speakers
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 17:27 Updated: 08 Apr. 2025, 17:56
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
AI and speakers have long been a combination, but rarely have they impressed — at least in Korea.
Voice assistants typically did little more than provide weather updates, while sound quality often fell dramatically short for everyday music lovers.
LG Electronics is aiming to change that.
Teaming up with U.S. hip-hop artist and tech entrepreneur will.i.am, LG is revamping its xboom audio brand for the first time since its inception in 2018, with a focus on delivering both superior sound and smarter AI.
The AI in the latest xboom lineup will be initially focused on enhancing audio performance and the listening experience. In the near future, however, it’s expected to evolve into a virtual DJ, a newscaster and more, even capable of fine-tuned communication with users.
While being best known as the leader of the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am is also founder and CEO of AI platform FYI.AI — short for Focus Your Idea. He has played a hands-on role in the xboom revamp, contributing to not only sound checks but also industrial design and AI features.
“will.i.am is more than just a celebrity face like George Clooney for Nespresso,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG’s audio business at its Media Entertainment Solution department, during a news conference in Seoul on Monday.
“He personally created the signaling sounds for turning on the device and Bluetooth pairing cues to give listeners a cohesive experience. His contribution to xboom is comparable to what Dr. Dre brought to Beats.”
Redefining sound
The collaboration between the two began with redefining what “good sound” means for LG audio.
“Until now, our audio products focused on performance, but I have to admit that their focus varied slightly year to year,” said Lee.
Despite pioneering Korea’s first radio in 1959, LG hasn’t been strongly associated with audio due to weak positioning in the market with inconsistent product quality and branding.
“Now, our sound has a spirit that is warm and well-balanced based on low-pitched tones,” Lee said.
will.i.am also participated in the design process. Lee recalled showing him a chunky, box-shaped prototype to ask what it should look like — starting from scratch.
"Our goal with the xboom series was never about duplicating what already existed," the musician said.
"It was about reimagining what a speaker is supposed to be."
The latest additions to the xboom lineup are three portable speakers: the Grab, Bounce and Stage 301.
All three analyze music to optimize the sound field and adjust the lighting effects in real time. They also assess the physical environment — factoring in furniture placement and wall texture — to fine-tune the audio balance.
The Grab, which takes the shape of a cylinder and is the size of a 200-milliliter (6.76-ounce) water bottle, is the most compact out of the three. It is designed to suit the needs of people on the move, such as those cycling or driving. It fits into the cup holder and can be carried on the wrist by its velcro strap. Its price starts from 179,000 won ($121.12).
The Bounce features the most advanced AI, with a set of bouncing radiators that change color and rhythm based on the music’s tempo and mood. A stretchy strap doubles as a handle for on-the-go use. It costs 279,000 won.
Both speakers are deployed with rechargeable batteries that last up to 20 and 30 hours, respectively.
The Stage 301, which costs 389,000 won, offers higher performance with a powerful, rich sound and is designed for open spaces. It delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and is water-resistant up to IPX4.
AI will play a bigger role in future xboom models, according to LG and will.i.am.
“AI is the new UI. AI is the new UX,” said will.i.am on Monday, adding that the most intuitive and straightforward way of engaging with AI is through the voice.
will.i.am's AI-powered radio RAiDiO.FYI will be integrated into LG's xboom speakers in the near future where a persona in the connected speaker acts as a DJ, playing curated songs while also communicating with the listener if any questions come up — whether it's about a song or current events.
LG and will.i.am are putting extra effort into fine-tuning this simple feature to make it seamlessly blend into users' daily lives.
"Many of the AI agents out there are like emotionless announcers or librarians who, based on our tests, talk about a very tragic incident while laughing," LG's Lee said.
"We are developing personas that are able to read emotions. A scene like we see on TV or an advertisement where people communicate [with AI] will soon become possible."
LG Electronics vies to grow its audio area into a trillion-won business in the "very near future," taking a noticeable portion out of the 50 trillion won industry.
The three new products will consecutively roll out globally this year without specific timeline confirmed as of now.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)