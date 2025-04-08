 Samsung Electronics beats expectations with estimated 6.6 trillion won operating profit in Q1
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 08:50
The Samsung logo is seen on a flag outside Samsung Electronic's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 31, 2024. [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 6.6 trillion won ($4.5 billion), down 0.2 percent from last year.
 
The estimate surpassed market expectations amid concerns in the industry that operating profit in the first quarter for the company would fall below 5 trillion won. But according to the estimate, it seems that the company has overcome these concerns due to strong sales of the Galaxy S25 model and DRAM shipments.
 

Detailed performance data was not disclosed as of Tuesday morning, but securities industry reports claim that the Mobile Experience (MX) business division in charge of smartphones led the company's performance by recording operating profit of over 4 trillion won.
 
The Galaxy S25 series, which was released in February this year, achieved the record of selling 1 million units in Korea in just 21 days, the shortest period for this number of units among a Galaxy series phone.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
