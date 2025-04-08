GitHub CEO says Korea's AI situation is 'not-so-good news'
Every programmer, amateur or veteran, knows the name GitHub. The world's largest open-source code repository is the place where the vast majority of the world's software is built, from student projects to Big Tech's most valuable products. It's also a case study in AI evolution, with its recently embedded Copilot model — the pride and joy of Microsoft, its parent company since 2018 — now generating code directly for its users, directly driving its high-profile transition from storage utility to autonomous aid.
Its journey, in some ways, mirrors that of Korea's technology sector, which is also currently in the process of figuring out how it's going to look in a world in which useful, but computing-intensive generative AI proliferates. Even in the modern tech industry, it turns out, change is hard: Korea's progress, like that of the 2008-founded GitHub, is fast in some ways but slow in others. It's the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development country where AI is most widely used, according to the forum's 2024 Digital Economy Outlook, but it lags behind in another crucial area — cloud computing.
“The not-so-good news in Korea is that the cloud transformation hasn't actually happened, and many companies still host on servers on-premise,” GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke told the Korea JoongAng Daily during the Microsoft AI Tour in southern Seoul on March 26. “Cloud transformation is a very complicated process with lots of migration costs involved.”
But as AI advances, with more parameters and queries requiring exponentially more power, that will likely need to change. “AI happens in the cloud,” Dohmke said. “The Nvidia GPUs, the OpenAI ChatGPT and other models, they all run in the cloud. And they are not going to come to Korean data centers anytime soon.”
Dohmke is one of the people who would know that best. He's perhaps better defined as a software engineer than a business executive and CEO, having begun coding in the early 1990s with Commodore 64. He took over GitHub in 2021, three years after Microsoft's acquisition, and has since spearheaded its various forays into the AI space.
GitHub Copilot, which is perhaps the platform's most significant and most successful rollout to date, accepts queries from users, in plain text in their native language, and converts them into code. The implications of that product are massive, potentially allowing people with no coding experience to create software from the ground up. But is that something Korea's ready for?
The following interview excerpts have been edited for length and clarity.
Q. Can you introduce GitHub, in plain language, to people who have never heard of the platform or of the concept of a repository?
A. GitHub is an online platform where the world's developers collaborate to build software that has different flavors. The two dominant ones are what's called open source software development, where any developer can look at the source code that the team has written, can fork it, can copy it, modify it and mix and match the code.
And on the other side of that spectrum is enterprise software development, whether startups, small businesses or midsize businesses all the way to the largest businesses in the world. They are using GitHub to build their intellectual property and the internal applications where the source code is not shared with anyone.
Those two sound like they're extremes, but there's actually more overlap than one would think, because many of these enterprises use open source as part of their stack, so they're composing open source components into large applications. And many open source developers do that as their hobby or as part of their career but also work for enterprises and are bringing back the experience from open source collaboration.
Did you meet with any Korean CEOs during your visit to Korea?
I met with Korean companies yesterday, like Kakao and KT, and we're meeting with LG Electronics later today. But I usually meet with the heads of engineering or the developers, as that's the more enjoyable conversation.
How does Copilot, Microsoft’s AI service, come into play?
GitHub Copilot was the first-ever Copilot coming out of Microsoft. We started in the summer of 2020, on the foundation of GPT-3, then a specially tuned model to build out the original feature of Copilot, which was autocompletion. It was as simple as that — predicting the next few lines of code based on the context that the developer provided in the file. And that feature alone resulted in 55 percent productivity gains in a case study that we did, where 100 developers, 50 with Copilot and 50 without Copilot, were given the same programming exercise.
How would people who are not programmers use Copilot and GitHub to start coding?
Copilot, on GitHub’s website, look very similar to ChatGPT. So, one way to start is to just create a GitHub Account. Copilot is free for a limited amount of usage, and you can just write a prompt and say, 'Explain to me how I can build a game or how I can build a webpage.' So you're using it very similarly to other chat tools where you're writing in English, Korean, German, Brazilian Portuguese and so on.
With the ideas that you have, you can ask Copilot how to build something and you might quickly get to the point where it actually gives you some code and it shows you what that code looks like.
How can people who’ve already studied computer science use and take advantage of this AI-powered world?
I think the whole of the school system, whether it's lower education or higher education, is going to teach kids how to responsibly use mobile smartphones, the internet, ChatGPT, and how to leverage Copilot, ChatGPT and other AI agents to explore knowledge to validate that. That's actually the correct answer, because we do know these models have hallucinations, and that's not going to go away anytime soon. Because even in the real world outside of AI, the truth is often a question of perspective.
And so schools today that consider using something like Copilot cheating to solve homework very quickly realize that it's not about whether the student is using AI or not, it's whether the student uses AI to get to the answer in the right approach. And in fact, I wish we would do that for social media too, where it would teach kids how to responsibly use social media instead of saying you cannot use your smartphone in school.
Do you think the current generation of young people, and the upcoming generation who is used to AI, are more compelled to write code because they’ve been exposed to so much?
That's already happening. I think if kids get the right inputs, whether it's in school or from their friends or from their parents, they can get much faster, to a point where they can write applications and share them on the internet.
Kids nowadays can always use a smartphone to use KakaoTalk, or WhatsApp or whatever from their friends to text. When I was a teenager, I had to use a landline phone and I call a number and then hope that on the other side, it's not the dad that I had to first speak to before I could speak to the girl I actually wanted to talk to.
The social dynamics are just drastically different today and I think kids will much faster realize how much they can achieve in life, and then they're using AI tools for this potential. And that means schools need to teach that. And I think even for coding, that applies. It's so much easier to learn coding today. It's so much easier to solve problems.
And so I think we're going to see a democratization of many things, including computer science.
Does that mean that existing programmers will be out of jobs?
Even with AI and being able to write prompts in the Korean language, you still need to understand the code that is written. You need to verify if what the AI has generated is actually correct. Now, for the smaller, casual applications that might not be the case, but for any more complex system, you need to look for security vulnerabilities, for leaks, for privacy issues and functional issues.
And after all, companies are created to generate profit for the owners or the shareholders. And as such, just because AI can create very complex applications at some point in the future doesn't mean that those complex applications are actually right for the business case.
So bringing that in alignment and having the product management function in a company, you will obviously require a human that understands both the code layer and the prompting layer.
How do you think Korea is doing in the current AI game?
Data shows that Korea is No. 1 in the AI adoption among the OECD list of countries, which is good news. I think the not-so-good news is that in Korea, there's a still the cloud transformation that hasn't actually happened, and many companies still host on servers on-premise.
And part of that is just that cloud transformation is a very complicated process with lots of migration costs involved. And, you know, my home country in Germany, we actually see the same thing.
Germany is, I think, the a 6th out of the G7 [Group of 7] in cloud transformation or digitalization, and that will hurt Korea if they do not accelerate their cloud transformation, because AI happens in the cloud. The Nvidia GPUs, the OpenAI ChatGPT and other models, they all run in the cloud, and they're not going to come to Korean data centers anytime soon.
