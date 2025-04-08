 Korean-American astronaut Jonny Kim begins first space mission with journey to ISS
Korean-American astronaut Jonny Kim begins first space mission with journey to ISS

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 16:19
NASA astronaut Jonny Kim [SCREEN CAPTURE]

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Korean-American astronaut Jonny Kim of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) began his first journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday.  
 
According to NASA’s live broadcast, the Russian Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft carrying Kim launched at 2:47 p.m. Korea Standard Time on Tuesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
 

This marks Kim’s first space mission since he was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2017.
 
During the mission, Kim will stay aboard the ISS for approximately eight months, during which time he will carry out scientific research and technology demonstrations before returning to Earth.
 
Alongside Kim, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky are also aboard the spacecraft. The crew is scheduled to dock with the ISS at 5:03 a.m. Eastern Time or 6:03 p.m. Korean Standard Time.
 
Born in 1984 in Los Angeles to Korean immigrant parents, Jonny Kim is a U.S. Navy lieutenant commander, a physician and a NASA astronaut.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
