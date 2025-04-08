Gov't aims for record Japanese visitors as K-tourism road shows proceed in Japan
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 15:55
- YOON SO-YEON
The government began its K-tourism road shows in Tokyo, Fukuoka and Hiroshima to introduce travel hot spots in Korea in tandem with Japan's upcoming holidays.
Co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, six regional governments, the Korea Association of Travel Agents and other related institutions, the road shows opened in Fukuoka on Tuesday with a presentation on Korean tourism and a business-to-business consultation session. Some 170 tourism industry figures from Korea and Japan are attending.
Jang Mi-ran, the vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, will personally promote domestic tourism at a friendly networking event on Tuesday night, which will be attended by government officials and industry insiders.
The road show will continue in Hiroshima on Wednesday, with 22 Korean entities meeting with some 100 Japanese officials for a presentation session. This is the first time a K-tourism road show will be held in Hiroshima since 2023.
The Tokyo road show will be held at the Tokyo Westin Hotel and attended by 130 figures from Japan's tourism sector, 20 more than last year, according to the ministry.
Vice Minister Jang will participate in another networking night in Tokyo and meet with Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Takahashi Katsunori to discuss the two countries' strategic partnerships.
She is also set to meet with Yada Motoshi, CEO of travel agency HIS Group, which sends the highest number of Japanese tourists to Korea, to discuss expanding Japan-to-Korea tours.
Actor Lee Hae-jun, who recently took part in the Korean musical rendition of “The Rose of Versailles” in Tokyo, will also participate in the networking night and perform songs from the musical.
"This year marks the monumental 60th year of diplomatic relations between Korea and Japan," Jang said in a press release. "We saw a record 12 million people visiting each other, with more Koreans visiting Japan. To mark the 60th anniversary, we hope Japan will lead our two countries' exchanges."
A K-tourism road show took place in Aomori in March. Another event will take place in Sapporo on May 17 and 18 to target the summer vacation season.
Korea was the No. 1 vacation spot for Japanese travelers last year. One in four overseas Japanese travelers opted for Korea, according to the Culture Ministry.
The number of Japanese travelers to Korea in January and February rose by 22 percent compared to the same period last year, with the government hoping to see a record number of Japanese tourists to Korea this year.
The previous record was 3.52 million in 2012.
BY YOON SO-YEON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
