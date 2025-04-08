Korean activist, actor donate books to Marianas to highlight historical links
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 15:56
Professor Seo Kyoung-duk of Sungshin Women’s University announced Tuesday that he and actor Song Hye-kyo donated Korean history guidebooks to Saipan and Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s independence from Japanese colonial rule.
“I visited Saipan and Tinian over the weekend,” Seo shared on his social media channels. “These islands are widely known as tourist destinations, but not many people are aware of their historical connection to Korea.”
Seo said the Korean-language guidebooks will be available both online and offline. He emphasized the importance of a local memorial honoring Korean victims of World War II.
“There is a monument to commemorate the Koreans who died during World War II,” he wrote. “It was established by local civilians who took the initiative.”
“Tinian was once a Japanese military base, and many Koreans were forcibly taken there as laborers,” he continued. “More than 5,000 Koreans were either massacred by Japanese troops or forced to commit suicide.”
Seo also described the discrimination Koreans faced under Japanese rule.
“At the time, there was a saying among the Japanese: ‘The Japanese are first, the Okinawans second, the Chamorro third and the pigs are fourth — but the pigs are Koreans.’ It’s truly heartbreaking.” The Chamorro are the Indigenous people of the Mariana Islands.
He expressed concern about the state of Korean historical sites abroad.
“The condition of Korean heritage sites overseas is not very good,” Seo said. “What’s most important is the continued interest and visits from Korean citizens. That’s what will help preserve these places.”
The donation is the first of three projects planned this year to mark the liberation’s 80th anniversary. Over the past 14 years, Seo and Song have donated Korean-language guidebooks, Hangul signage and bronze reliefs of independence activists to 37 Korean historical sites abroad.
Seo has led the initiatives, while Song has provided financial support.
