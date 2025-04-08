 Perv-proof bathroom at historic Seoul palace detects illegal cameras, deters filming
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 17:14
Illegal filming detection system installed inside a visitor restroom on the Changgyeong Palace grounds [CHANGGYEONG PALACE OFFICE]

To bolster privacy protections and public safety, officials at Changgyeong Palace in central Seoul have installed a “safe restroom” equipped with a permanent illegal filming detection system, the Korea Heritage Service announced Tuesday. 
 
The newly installed detection system uses thermal sensors mounted on restroom stall ceilings to detect illegal recording devices, including miniature and disguised cameras, in real time. The system can also detect attempts to film over partition walls, creating what officials describe as a highly secure monitoring setup.
 

To further deter criminal activity, warning stickers have been placed inside and outside the restroom to prevent any attempts at illegal filming.
 
“We plan to create a safer environment for visitors by gradually expanding the installation of these permanent illegal filming detection systems to other public restrooms within the palace,” said Kim Eung-rye, head of the Changgyeong Palace Office.
 
A newly built ″safe restroom″ inside the Changgyeong Palace grounds [CHANGGYEONG PALACE OFFICE]

Warning stickers to deter illegal filming seen outside a ″safe restroom″ inside the Changgyeong Palace grounds [CHANGGYEONG PALACE OFFICE]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff. 

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
