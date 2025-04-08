A Black Monday born of tariffs and uncertainty (KOR)

The global economy has once again found itself on edge — this time, over a trade war barreling forward with renewed intensity. Markets across Asia plunged Monday in a sell-off that echoed the chaos seen on Wall Street just days earlier. With fears of a recession gaining traction, Korea faces mounting pressure to navigate a crisis not of its own making, but one with consequences it cannot avoid.The Kospi sank 5.57 percent, triggering a rare sidecar mechanism, while the Kosdaq fell by a similar margin. In Japan, the Nikkei225 dropped nearly 8 percent, and Taiwan’s Taiex lost close to 10 percent. The won posted its steepest one-day decline in five years, shedding 33.7 won against the dollar.These dramatic swings came on the heels of a sharp downturn in U.S. markets, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost over 10 percent across two days. The spark was U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on 57 countries — a move that accelerated trade tensions into open confrontation. China fired back with a 34 percent tariff on American goods and began restricting rare earth exports. The European Union, too, is weighing retaliatory measures. A coordinated unraveling of the global trading system now seems less a warning than a reality.Amid the escalating tariff war, warnings of an impending recession are growing louder. JPMorgan recently downgraded its U.S. growth forecast for the year to -0.3 percent. Jeremy Siegel of the Wharton School suggested the probability of a U.S. recession now exceeds 50 percent if current policies persist. "Markets should brace for stormy conditions," he said.For Korea, a nation whose economy is deeply entwined with global trade, the stakes are particularly high. Washington’s 25 percent tariffs, set to take effect April 9, threaten Korea’s top exports to the United States — automobiles and semiconductors. With China, its other key trading partner, locked in the same conflict, Korea may find itself caught in a tightening vise.Yet just as the economic outlook dims, the political landscape offers little reassurance. With the country heading into an early presidential election, governance is in a state of limbo. Urgent policy responses — such as passing a supplementary budget to support wildfire recovery and stimulate domestic demand — must not be delayed. Trade diplomacy, too, must move swiftly under acting president Han Duck-Soo, a veteran of international negotiations.The road ahead will demand both resilience and clarity. As external shocks test Korea’s economic foundation, political leaders must set aside partisanship and act decisively to protect it.관세전쟁이 본격화하며 금융시장이 패닉에 빠졌다. 어제 아시아 증시는 일제히 ‘검은 월요일’을 맞았다. 8개월 만에 매도 사이드카가 발동된 코스피는 5.57% 급락했다. 코스닥도 비슷한 폭으로 하락 마감했다. 서킷브레이커가 발동된 일본 닛케이 지수는 7.83% 하락했고, 대만 자취안 지수도 9.7% 급락했다. 달러당 원화값은 33.7원이나 떨어져 코로나19 확산 이후 5년 만에 하루 최대 낙폭을 기록했다.아시아 증시가 쑥대밭이 된 건 미국 증시 급락의 여파다. 지난 3~4일(현지시간) S&P500 지수와 나스닥 지수가 10% 이상 떨어지는 바람에 이틀간 미국 주식시장에서만 6조6000억 달러의 시가총액이 증발했다. 지난 2일 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 57개국에 상호관세를 부과한 뒤 치킨게임으로 치닫는 관세전쟁이 주가를 끌어내렸다. 지난 4일 중국은 미국에 34%의 보복관세를 부과하고 희토류 수출 통제에 들어갔다. 유럽연합(EU)도 보복관세를 검토하는 등 긴장은 고조되고 있다.불붙은 관세전쟁에 ‘R(Recession·경기 침체)의 공포’도 커지고 있다. JP모건은 지난 4일 미국의 올해 경제성장률 전망치를 종전 1.3%에서 -0.3%로 큰 폭으로 낮추며 경기 침체를 경고했다. 제러미 시걸 와튼스쿨 교수도 6일 “트럼프 행정부의 관세 조치가 유지되면 미국 경기 침체 가능성이 50%를 넘어설 것”이라며 “관세 리스크 여파로 당분간 시장에 폭풍우가 닥칠 것”이라고 예고했다.수출로 먹고사는 한국 경제에는 최악의 상황이다. 미국이 부과한 25%의 상호관세는 오는 9일부터 시행된다. 한국의 대미 수출 1·2위 수출 품목도 관세 폭탄에 노출된 상황이다. 트럼프 대통령은 우리 대미 수출품 1위인 자동차에 이미 25%의 관세를 부과한 데 이어 반도체에 대한 관세도 예고했다. 우리의 최대 교역국인 미국과 중국의 관세전쟁은 한국 경제를 더 옥죌 수 있다. 수익성 악화에 따른 기업 실적 훼손과 성장률 둔화는 피할 수 없을 전망이다.금융시장 불안이 실물경제로 전이되는 것을 막고 관세전쟁의 충격파를 최소화하기 위해 총력전을 펼쳐야 하지만, 조기 대선 정국으로 접어든 국정 공백의 상황에서 맞대응은 쉽지 않은 상태다. 그럼에도 시급한 조치부터 해나가야 한다. 정치권은 우선 경북 산불 피해 지원 등을 위해 정부가 제시한 10조원 필수 추가경정예산(추경)부터 처리해야 한다. 경기 침체를 막기 위한 내수 진작과 관세 피해 기업 지원을 위한 대규모 추경에 대한 논의도 늦춰서는 안 된다. 통상전문가인 한덕수 대통령 권한대행을 중심으로 미국과의 외교 협상 전략도 서둘러 마련해야 한다. 위기에 처한 나라 경제를 지키기 위해 모두 협력해야 할 때다.