BigBang's Daesung bursts back onto the scene with first solo EP 'D's Wave'

Daesung of K-pop boy band BigBang has made his return with his first solo EP on Tuesday, his agency RND Company said.Titled "D's Wave," the album showcases Daesung's emotive and soulful vocals layered over a rock-inspired band sound. According to the agency, the vocalist spent approximately two years working on the album.The EP features eight tracks, including the lead track "Universe," as well as "Beautiful Life," "Last Girl," "Jump," "Fly Away" and "Wolf."The agency described the lead track as delivering a powerful message about Daesung's determination to take the lead in creating a better world.The singer also participated in composing and writing the lyrics for five songs, including "Beautiful Life."He is scheduled to launch his first solo tour of Asian countries with a two-day concert in Seoul on April 26 and 27.Yonhap