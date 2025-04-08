Blackpink revs up for shows around the world this summer
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 12:32
Global K-pop sensation Blackpink is set to kick off its upcoming “2025 World Tour” this summer, with ticket sales opening next month, the group’s agency YG Entertainment announced Tuesday.
Fans who are part of the Blackpink's "Blink Membership" — named after the girl group's fan club — on K-pop community platform Weverse, will have exclusive early access to tickets starting May 8 at 8 p.m. through May 11 at 11:59 p.m. General ticket sales will open to the public on May 15 at 8 p.m.
The tour will begin with two performances at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on July 5 and 6. It will mark the first time a K-pop girl group has headlined a solo concert in the main stadium of the sports complex, according to YG Entertainment.
Following the Korean leg, Blackpink will perform 16 more shows in nine cities around the world including stops in the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, England and Japan.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
