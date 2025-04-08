CIX to embark on world tour with dates in Europe, North and South America
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 10:55
Boy band CIX will continue reaching global fans with an upcoming world tour that spans five cities in Europe and 11 in North and South America, the group’s agency said Monday.
The “Thunder Fever” tour follows a successful solo concert of the same name in Seoul in March. The international leg will kick off in Milan on June 11 and continue through Berlin, London, Paris and Warsaw, before heading to Toronto, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles.
The tour marks the group’s fourth solo concert series. CIX, consisting of members BX, Seunghun, Yonghee and Hyunsuk, has held global tours annually, gradually expanding its reach and fan base.
Last year’s “0 or 1” tour brought the group to eight cities across North America. This year, it plans to meet fans in even more locations with what the agency calls “unforgettable performances.”
CIX released its seventh EP, “Thunder Fever,” in January, led by the title track “Thunder.”
At its Seoul concert, the group performed “Thunder” (2025) alongside new tracks including “Bad Moves” and “My Everlasting Sun.”
Outside of group activities, the CIX members are also branching into other areas. Seunghun recently appeared on JTBC’s variety show “Mungchyeoya Chanda” (2019-), a football program.
Details about ticketing and additional tour information will be released in the coming weeks.
CIX debuted in 2019 and is known for songs like “Cinema” (2021), “Wave” (2021), “458” (2022), “Without You” (2022) and “Save me, Kill me” (2023).
Former member Bae ended his contract with C9 Entertainment on Aug. 1 last year following rumors speculating that Bae was being bullied by his fans and group members.
