G-Dragon to discuss AI's role in entertainment sector at 2025 Innovate Korea
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 20:40
- KIM JU-YEON
G-Dragon will discuss his vision for AI and the entertainment sector in a seminar at KAIST on Wednesday, his agency Galaxy Corporation said Tuesday.
The singer will join three other guest speakers in a special stage event at 2025 Innovate Korea, a one-day forum hosted by the Herald Media Group, KAIST and the National Research Council of Science & Technology.
The event will be held at KAIST under the overarching theme of “The future of AI enter-tech.”
G-Dragon will discuss the future integration of AI in the entertainment sector along with Lee Seung-seob, a mechanical engineering professor at KAIST, and Galaxy Corporation head Choi Yong-ho. The panel discussion will be moderated by Kyung Hee University Prof. Kim Sang-kyun.
The singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was appointed visiting professor at KAIST last year. His agency, a metaverse developer, signed a memorandum of understanding with the university in May to collaborate on finding ways to apply AI in the K-pop industry. The two established the Galaxy Corporation-KAIST R&D Center to conduct research on AI and other future technologies.
