 G-Dragon to discuss AI's role in entertainment sector at 2025 Innovate Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon to discuss AI's role in entertainment sector at 2025 Innovate Korea

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 20:40
G-Dragon, left, attends the Innovate Korea 2024 forum at KAIST on June 5, 2024. [YONHAP]

G-Dragon, left, attends the Innovate Korea 2024 forum at KAIST on June 5, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
G-Dragon will discuss his vision for AI and the entertainment sector in a seminar at KAIST on Wednesday, his agency Galaxy Corporation said Tuesday.
 
The singer will join three other guest speakers in a special stage event at 2025 Innovate Korea, a one-day forum hosted by the Herald Media Group, KAIST and the National Research Council of Science & Technology.
 

Related Article

The event will be held at KAIST under the overarching theme of “The future of AI enter-tech.”
 
G-Dragon will discuss the future integration of AI in the entertainment sector along with Lee Seung-seob, a mechanical engineering professor at KAIST, and Galaxy Corporation head Choi Yong-ho. The panel discussion will be moderated by Kyung Hee University Prof. Kim Sang-kyun.
 
The singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was appointed visiting professor at KAIST last year. His agency, a metaverse developer, signed a memorandum of understanding with the university in May to collaborate on finding ways to apply AI in the K-pop industry. The two established the Galaxy Corporation-KAIST R&D Center to conduct research on AI and other future technologies.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon Innovate Korea AI

More in K-pop

G-Dragon to discuss AI's role in entertainment sector at 2025 Innovate Korea

Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop

J-Hope wraps up 'historic' North American leg of 'Hope on the Stage' tour

Stray Kids perform for 120,000 fans in Brazil concerts

BigBang's Daesung bursts back onto the scene with first solo EP 'D's Wave'

Related Stories

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC

G-Dragon arrives at Incheon International Airport in Tesla Cybertruck

G-Dragon teases full album 'Übermensch' on Instagram

Hana banks on G-Dragon in creative branding push
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)