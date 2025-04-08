 J-Hope wraps up 'historic' North American leg of 'Hope on the Stage' tour
J-Hope wraps up 'historic' North American leg of 'Hope on the Stage' tour

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 17:07
J-Hope of boy band BTS during his ″Hope on the Stage″ world tour [BIGHIT MUSIC]

J-Hope of boy band BTS finished the North American leg of his "Hope on the Stage" world tour, hailing the "big meaning" the "historic" shows had for the singer.
 
J-Hope held a concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, wrapping up a series of concerts he held in the United States and Mexico over the past two months.
 

"I was doubtful and scared at first, but I think you can only learn about the world and yourself after you experience them in person," he told the audience during the Los Angeles concert.
 
"That becomes real and it becomes music and it becomes my message to you. Thank you [fan club] ARMY for always being with me through those steps. My first solo stadium performance had a big meaning and was itself historic for me."
 
"This stage was made by you and everything becomes one thanks to you guys," he added.
 
J-Hope will begin the Asian leg of his tour with concerts in Manila on Saturday and Sunday.
 
It will be followed by concerts in Singapore on April 26 and 27, Jakarta on May 3 and 4, Bangkok on May 10 and 11, Macau on May 17 and 18, Taipei on May 24 and 25 and end in Osaka with concerts on May 31 and June 1.
 
J-Hope of boy band BTS during his ″Hope on the Stage″ world tour [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags J-Hope BTS BigHit Music HYBE

