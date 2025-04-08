More in K-pop

Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop

J-Hope wraps up 'historic' North American leg of 'Hope on the Stage' tour

Stray Kids perform for 120,000 fans in Brazil concerts

BigBang's Daesung bursts back onto the scene with first solo EP 'D's Wave'

Two killed after crane collapse at festival in Mexico featuring Tomorrow X Together