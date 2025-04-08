Stray Kids perform for 120,000 fans in Brazil concerts
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 15:37
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Stray Kids rocked out in front 120,000 fans at the Estádio do Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo over the weekend, becoming the first K-pop act to hold a solo concert at the venue.
Stray Kids held two concerts at the Estádio do Morumbi on Saturday and Sunday as part of its "dominATE" tour, performing for a total of 120,000 people, who flocked to see the band hold its first solo concert in the region.
Stray Kids was initially set to only perform on Saturday but added the Sunday performance after tickets sold out, according to the band's agency JYP Entertainment.
The Estádio do Morumbi is one of the largest stadiums in Brazil and home to the Sao Paulo FC, where leading pop stars, including U2, Metallica, Madonna and Coldplay, have performed in the past.
"Thank you so much for waiting for us for such a long time," members told the audience. "We can feel [fan club] STAY's love in person. We feel so happy to be alive to perform in front of you all. We hope you're happy with us and our music. We will never forget this memorable moment."
Stray Kids will finish the Latin American leg of its tour with performances in Peru on Wednesday and Mexico on Saturday and Sunday.
The tour will continue with four concerts in Japan in Shizuoka on May 10, 11, 17 and 18. The U.S. leg of the tour will begin in Seattle on May 24, followed by stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. The last schedule for the tour as of press time is Rome, Italy, on July 30.
