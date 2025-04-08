 Two killed after crane collapse at festival in Mexico featuring Tomorrow X Together
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 13:38
Boy band Tomorrow X Together [YONHAP]

A fatal accident occurred during the AXE Ceremonia music festival in Mexico, where K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) was among the performers.
 
Two photojournalists were killed when a crane collapsed at Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City on Saturday afternoon during the festival, according to Mexican financial daily El Financiero and other local media on Sunday.
 

Local reports said the crane was not present during a safety inspection conducted on Friday.
 
Controversy arose after organizers continued the event despite the accident. Performances by artists including Natanael Cano, a rapper known for the Mexican genre “corridos tumbados,” and Tomorrow X Together went ahead as scheduled.
 
Tomorrow X Together was the first K-pop group to perform at the festival. K-pop fans criticized the organizers for what they viewed as a negligent response. No additional injuries beyond the two fatalities have been confirmed.
 
Organizers ultimately canceled the second day of the festival, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
 
“We extend our deepest condolences regarding the tragic incident that occurred at the festival,” Tomorrow X Together wrote on social media following the accident. “We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.”
 
Tomorrow X Together, a five-member band consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, debuted in 2019 under BigHit Music. 
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.  
 
 
 

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
