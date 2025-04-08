 XG to release new single 'In the Rain' ahead of Coachella performance
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 10:55
Girl group XG [JG STAR ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group XG will release the single “In the Rain” on Friday, just days before taking the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the group’s agency said Tuesday.
 
The track, which originally appeared on XG’s second EP “AWE” (2024), marks the group's continued push into the global market. The EP entered the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year, signaling XG’s growing popularity in the United States.
 

“In the Rain” is an R&B track that uses the sound of rain as a metaphor for the emotions that follow a breakup. The new single will include three versions: the original track, an instrumental version and “In the Rain x XDM,” a remix with high-energy EDM elements.
 
The group also unveiled a new concept for the single ahead of the release.
 
XG is set to perform on Sunday and April 20 at Coachella, one of the largest music festivals in the United States. The group will close out the Sahara Tent stage, the festival’s largest indoor venue.
 
XG was also announced as a second headliner for the festival, joining the ranks of international stars such as Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone.  
 
XG is currently on its first world tour, “The first HOWL,” which will wrap up at the Tokyo Dome in May.
 
XG, which stands for Xtraordinary Girls, debuted in March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.” The girl group consists of Japanese members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Maya, Juria, Cocona and Amy Harvey.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea XG Coachella single

