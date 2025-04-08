Coldplay 'Moon Music' pop-up to take place at The Hyundai Seoul from Thursday
Melon is presenting the “Coldplay Moon Music Seoul Pop-up” this month to celebrate British band Coldplay’s long-awaited return to Korea, the music platform announced Monday.
The pop-up, to be held at The Hyundai Seoul from Thursday to April 27, celebrates the band’s first show in Korea in eight years and the release of its 2024 album “Moon Music,” which topped charts worldwide.
Coldplay is set to perform in Seoul on six dates as part of its ongoing “Music of the Spheres” world tour, on April 16, 18, 19, 22, 24 and 25.
Melon, operated by Kakao Entertainment, will offer special interactive zones and giveaways through its official booth, the “Melon Experience Zone.” The space will feature two sections, a listening station with curated playlists made in collaboration with Warner Music, and a photo wall showcasing Coldplay’s 25-year-long music history.
Melon has also selected Coldplay as the fourth artist in its “Artist Special” series, presenting online and offline content including album breakdowns, user reviews and activity highlights within the app.
Visitors to the pop-up who are connected with Coldplay on Melon will receive free Melon streaming vouchers. Fans can also enter to win one of seven limited-edition Coldplay LPs through an in-app giveaway.
Melon is also continuing other fan-focused initiatives through programs like “Melon Spotlight,” which hosts fan meetups and video call events, and “TrackZero,” which supports indie musicians and the Hongdae Live Club Day. Melon’s “Hi-RiSiNG” program also nurtures rookie artists with debut showcase opportunities.
Through both digital and offline experiences, Melon aims to provide what it describes as a “distinctive music life” for fans and artists alike.
Coldplay is four-member band best known for songs “Yellow” (2000), “In My Place” (2002), “Clocks” (2002), “Speed of Sound" (2005), “Fix You” (2005), “Viva la Vida” (2008), “Paradise” (2011), and “My Universe” (2021), which was made in collaboration with boy band BTS.
