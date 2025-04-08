Actor Kim Min-hee gives birth to son with filmmaker Hong Sang-soo
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 20:47
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Kim Min-hee gave birth to a son with filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, reports said Tuesday.
Kim, aged 43, is currently staying at postnatal care center in Hanam, Gyeonggi, after giving birth, according to media reports.
The actor's pregnancy was reported for the first time in January. Kim and Hong, who are not married, were spotted at Incheon International Airport in February.
Hong and Kim have been together for nine years. They first met while working on the 2015 film “Right Now, Wrong Then” and publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2017. Hong was born in 1960, and Kim was born in 1982.
Hong has a daughter with his wife, whom he married in 1985. However, he left his family and has been living with Kim for the past nine years.
The newborn will be registered as a child born out of wedlock on Hong’s family registry. Legally, this means Hong’s current wife could be listed as the child’s mother, but Kim also has the option to register the child solely in her family records as well.
