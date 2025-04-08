 Actor Kim Min-hee gives birth to son with filmmaker Hong Sang-soo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Kim Min-hee gives birth to son with filmmaker Hong Sang-soo

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 20:47
Actor Kim Min-hee, left, and filmmaker Hong Sang-soo seen together in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. [NEWS1]

Actor Kim Min-hee, left, and filmmaker Hong Sang-soo seen together in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 27. [NEWS1]

 
Actor Kim Min-hee gave birth to a son with filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, reports said Tuesday.
 
Kim, aged 43, is currently staying at postnatal care center in Hanam, Gyeonggi, after giving birth, according to media reports.
 

Related Article

 
The actor's pregnancy was reported for the first time in January. Kim and Hong, who are not married, were spotted at Incheon International Airport in February.
 
Hong and Kim have been together for nine years. They first met while working on the 2015 film “Right Now, Wrong Then” and publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2017. Hong was born in 1960, and Kim was born in 1982.
 
Hong has a daughter with his wife, whom he married in 1985. However, he left his family and has been living with Kim for the past nine years.
 
The newborn will be registered as a child born out of wedlock on Hong’s family registry. Legally, this means Hong’s current wife could be listed as the child’s mother, but Kim also has the option to register the child solely in her family records as well.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Hong Sang-soo Kim Min-hee child

More in Television

Actor Kim Min-hee gives birth to son with filmmaker Hong Sang-soo

Kian84's crazy guesthouse tests limits, creates bonds in new Netflix reality show

TV host and comedian Park Na-rae home robbed, agency says

Hyundai Motor creates short film in collaboration with 'Catch! Teenieping'

BoA apologizes for comments made while drinking alcohol on live broadcast

Related Stories

Hong Sang-soo's 'By The Stream' invited to Locarno Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival to take place from Sept. 21 to 29

Hong Sang-soo's 'By The Stream' wins Best Feature Film at Spanish film festival

Kim Min-hee wins best performance award at Locarno film festival for 'By the Stream'

Hong Sang-soo's 'What Does That Nature Say To You' invited to Berlin International Film Festival
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)