BoA apologizes for comments made while drinking alcohol on live broadcast

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 09:29
Singer BoA [NEWS1]

Singer BoA apologized on Monday for her remarks during a recent live broadcast aired while under the influence of alcohol.
 
“I apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to my careless words and immature behavior during the social media livestream on Saturday,” BoA wrote on fan community platform Weverse on Monday.
 

“I personally apologized to Park Na-rae for making inappropriate comments about her in her absence, and I am grateful for her generous understanding,” BoA added. “To the fans who have supported and loved me for so long despite my shortcomings, I sincerely apologize for letting you down. I will take this opportunity to reflect on myself once again and do my best to show a more mature side, remembering the weight that every word and action can carry.”
 
BoA previously appeared on a live broadcast on Saturday with entertainer Jun Hyun-moo while drinking.
 
During the stream, when a viewer asked about dating rumors between Jun and comedian Park Na-rae, BoA responded, “I don’t think they’re dating,” and added, “He’s too good for her.” Some internet users criticized the comment as disrespectful toward Park.
 
BoA debuted in 2000 at the age of 13 under SM Entertainment, with a full-length album titled “ID: PEACE B.” BoA has since released hit songs, such as “No. 1” (2002), “Valenti” (2002), “Hurricane Venus” (2010) and “Only One” (2012).  


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.    
 

BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
