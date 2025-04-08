TV host and comedian Park Na-rae home robbed, agency says
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 18:07
Television host and comedian Park Na-rae discovered that several expensive items were stolen from her residence, her agency confirmed on Tuesday.
“Park Na-rae realized on Monday that a number of high-value possessions kept at her home were missing," Park's acquaintance told News1 on Tuesday. "She plans to report the matter to the police.”
Her team is currently working to determine exactly what was stolen and when the theft occurred, according to reports. The total value of the missing items is estimated to be in the tens of millions of won.
“Understandably, she’s very shaken and emotionally distressed,” Park’s team added.
Park's unexpected absence from Tuesday's broadcast of "Son Tae-jin’s Trot Radio" on MBC Standard FM appears to have been related to the incident. The show's official social media account posted a message announcing her cancellation due to “personal reasons.”
During the broadcast, host Son said, “Park Na-rae was scheduled to appear today, but unfortunately had to cancel due to personal matters. She has promised to return soon.”
Park purchased her house in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, in 2021 for approximately 5.5 billion won (3.7 million). The interior of the home was previously featured on the MBC variety program "Home Alone" (2013-).
