Korea lodges protest against Japan's claims over Dokdo in foreign policy report
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 12:10
The Korean government lodged a strong protest on Tuesday after Japan reiterated its territorial claims over Dokdo in its newly released foreign policy report.
“Dokdo is clearly our inherent territory historically, geographically and under international law,” said the Foreign Ministry in Seoul in a statement issued by its spokesperson Lee Jae-woong. “We strongly protest the Japanese government’s repeated unjust claims made through its diplomatic bluebook.”
“The Korean government will once again make it clear that it will firmly respond to any provocations by Japan regarding Dokdo,” said the Foreign Ministry.
The ministry also summoned Taisuke Mibae, minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, in order to lodge a formal protest the same day.
Earlier Tuesday, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted its 2025 diplomatic bluebook to the Cabinet, once again claiming sovereignty over Dokdo. This marks the 17th consecutive year it has done so since 2008. The report also maintained its description of Korea as “illegally occupying” Dokdo, a phrase Japan has used every year since 2018.
Despite this, the bluebook referred to Korea as “an important neighbor with whom Japan must cooperate to address various challenges in the international community.”
It also described the political situation in Korea as fluid, following former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law in December, but emphasized that “the importance of Korea-Japan relations remains unchanged.”
