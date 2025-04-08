Seminar highlights 2025 Osaka Expo as opportunity to boost cooperation, celebrate Korea-Japan ties
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 14:15 Updated: 08 Apr. 2025, 14:48
- SEO JI-EUN
During a joint seminar in Jongno District in central Seoul hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro) and the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), speakers from both countries emphasized the Expo’s potential as more than a showcase of future technology — framing it instead as a symbol of mutual understanding and regional collaboration.
“Over 12 million people traveled between Korea and Japan last year — an all-time high," said Kazuyoshi Oonishi, economic counselor at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.
With airlines increasing flights to Kansai International Airport ahead of the Expo, the number is expected to grow even further in 2025, he added.
Oonishi also pointed to deepening business ties.
“Last year, Japan became the largest foreign investor in Korea,” he said, suggesting that global events like the Expo can help accelerate this trend.
He added that both countries are hosting major international events this year — Japan with the Expo and Korea with the APEC Summit — and pledged the embassy's support for both.
The country’s southeastern port city of Busan lost its bid to host the 2030 World Expo last year, making it a particularly poignant moment as Japan prepares to welcome the world.
Unlike Korea’s expos in Daejeon in 1993 and Yeosu in 2012, which were smaller-scale “recognized” expos with limited duration and venue size, the Osaka Expo is a “registered” one — the highest class of global exhibition.
Osaka, notably, hosted Asia’s first registered Expo in 1970, and this year marks its second time serving as host.
Director of the exhibition and convention department at Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) Jung Won-joong described the Expo not just as a Japanese event, but as a platform for broader Korean and East Asian tourism.
“Visitors from Europe or North America don't just come to see Japan — they’re increasingly combining their visits with stops in Korea and China,” he said.
Jung also reflected on Korea’s historical participation in the previous Osaka Expo in 1970.
“At the time, Korea was still early in its economic development and had difficulty securing enough funds to participate.”
Nearly half the participation budget, he said, was raised by Korean residents in Japan, who believed Korea’s presence on the global stage was essential.
“That spirit continues today,” Jung added.
While the Korean government is fully funding its participation in this year’s Expo, Korean residents in Japan once again offered financial support — which was partly accepted and will be commemorated in the Korea Pavilion with a special wall of gratitude.
Korea’s designated “National Day” at the event will be held on May 13, with a lineup of cultural performances and special events planned.
Kazushiro Kawase, director of the Public Information and Cultural Center of the Japanese Embassy, recalled that since Korea's participation in the 1970 Expo under the theme of "deeper understanding and friendship," the two countries have "grown stronger" and "so has mutual respect and empathy.”
The two neighboring countries have long been contended with historical disputes, still ongoing today.
“This 60th anniversary year should not be just a celebration," Kawase said. "It should be a starting point for building a broader and deeper relationship between our two nations.”
The Expo 2025 Osaka will run from April 13 to Oct. 13 at Yumeshima Island in Osaka. Over 150 countries are expected to participate.
