 North Korean soldiers try crossing MDL, South fires warning shots
Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 18:23
Ten North Korean soldiers tried to cross the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday.
 
Korea fired warning shots and the soldiers returned to the North, according to reports.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
