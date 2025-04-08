 South Korea arrests cargo vessel captain for smuggling 450 tons of meat into North Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

South Korea arrests cargo vessel captain for smuggling 450 tons of meat into North Korea

Published: 08 Apr. 2025, 20:15
A satellite image of a cargo vessel that allegedly illegally carried 450 tons of meat to the port of Wonsan, North Korea on March 5 [KOREA COAST GUARD]

A satellite image of a cargo vessel that allegedly illegally carried 450 tons of meat to the port of Wonsan, North Korea on March 5 [KOREA COAST GUARD]

 
South Korean authorities have arrested the captain of a foreign cargo vessel on charges of illegally attempting to deliver hundreds of tons of meat to North Korea, in what officials described as a serious violation of inter-Korean trade laws. 
 
According to the Coast Guard on Tuesday, a cargo vessel owned by a Taiwan-based company departed from Busan Port on Feb. 9 and entered North Korean territorial waters via the East Sea.  
 

Related Article

 
The ship remained docked at the port of Wonsan Port in North Korea until March 5. The vessel was reportedly carrying 450 tons of frozen meat products, including cattle and pig intestines and chicken feet.
 
The captain, an Indonesian national in his 50s, was taken into custody by the South Korean Coast Guard and referred to prosecutors. Authorities suspect he attempted to sell the meat to North Korean buyers during his time in Wonsan.  
 
Although the meat was still on board at the time of the vessel's interception, the captain claimed he was merely following company orders to travel to Wonsan and was unaware of any specific transaction details.
 
Under South Korean law, any form of transport traveling between South and North Korea — regardless of foreign ownership — requires prior approval from the Unification Ministry. However, the cargo vessel allegedly misreported its destination when departing Busan, in an apparent attempt to conceal its true course.
 
The ship used a similar tactic when returning to Busan for refueling on March 8, again listing its previous port of departure as an unspecified offshore area.
 
The Coast Guard also found that the captain had switched off the ship's Automatic Identification System (AIS), a device used to track a vessel's position, while sailing through North Korean waters. The AIS was turned back on only upon reentering South Korean waters.
 
While the ship did not meet the criteria to be flagged as a “vessel of interest” — a designation for ships with prior violations or suspected of espionage — the Coast Guard confirmed its activity through satellite imagery showing the vessel docked in Wonsan.
 
Including the captain, eight Indonesian nationals, were on board at the time of arrest. The Taiwan-based shipping company that owns the vessel has also been booked on related charges.
 
Authorities said that no evidence of espionage was found.  
 
However, a Coast Guard official said “even if a ship is foreign-registered, unauthorized travel to and from North Korea, and providing false declarations about port entries and exits, can pose serious national security risks.”
 
“We will strengthen monitoring and enforcement measures against maritime security violations,” the official added.
 
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY KIM MIN-JU [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Chicken feet Taiwan Indonesia

More in North Korea

South Korea arrests cargo vessel captain for smuggling 450 tons of meat into North Korea

Ten North Korean troops cross MDL, retreat after South fires warning shots: JCS

Don't let Trump shape South Korea's foreign policy, experts say

North Korean soldiers try crossing MDL, South fires warning shots

Apparent thaw in North Korea-China ties could signal alliance recalibration

Related Stories

Kyochon opens fifth branch in Taiwan

BHC to open first Indonesian store in first half of next year

Korean student stabbed in random attack in Taiwan

Papa John's Korea enters K-chicken fray with Mama Chicken

BHC Chicken opens 2 more stores in Thailand
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)